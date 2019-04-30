CSA T20 Challenge 2019, 1st Semi-Final, Lions vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 1st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 22 // 30 Apr 2019, 23:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the first semi-final, table-toppers Lions play hosts to the Dolphins, who seem to have found their mojo just as the business end of the tournament commences. Although Dolphins do have the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo and Vaughn van Jaarsveld to fancy their chances of playing in the final next week, the strength and international experience on offer should see the Lions enter into the match as the firm favourites.

The beauty of such matches in the fact that form doesn't play much of a difference with it being do-or-die for either side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Lions

Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Migael Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Malusi Siboto, Wihan Lubbe

Dolphins

Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk(w), Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo(c), Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylinck, Sibonelo Makhanya, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Mthokozisi Shezi

Playing XI Updates

Lions:

Lions should field their strongest side for this encounter after a good performance that knocked the defending champions, Titans out of the competition. The onus will be on South African Internationals Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius to deliver the goods and propel the team to the final while Bjorn Fortuin's exceptional run of form makes him one to watch out for.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton (WK), Bavuma(C), Dussen, Mulder, Lubbe, Pretorius, Fortuin, Siboto, Lizaad and Pongolo

Advertisement

Dolphins

After a dominant performance against the Cobras that saw them through to the semi-finals, Dolphins should persist with the same set of players for this game as well. Vaughn van Jaarsveld has been exceptional at the top of the order while the bowling unit looks in good form as well with Robbie Frylinck in their ranks.

Possible XI: van Jaarsveld, van Wyk(WK), Chetty, Zondo(C), Phehlukwayo, Muthusamy, Frylinck, Maharaj, Makhanya, Dupavillon and Subrayen.

Match Details

Lions vs Dolphins, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, 1st Semi-Final

1st May 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Wanderers, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

A good surface to bat on, the Wanderers should play host to a high-scoring game with enough help for the bowlers as well to keep them interested throughout. 165 is considered par on this surface although the likes of Morne van Wyk and Reeza Hendricks on either side could make the par score look small.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton and Morne van Wyk are two of the best wicket-keepers in the domestic circuit and are both handy options to have in the side. Although both of them are great propositions, Ryan Rickelton should get the nod with his ability to provide fast starts at the top of the Lions' batting unit.

Batsmen: Cody Chetty and Sarel Erwee are also great options to have in the side while the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo and Rassie van der Dussen are also in the running for a place in the fantasy team. Dussen has been brilliant for the Lions over the last couple of matches and should be ideally backed for this game as well.

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius have already showcased their all-round prowess and should bring in valuable points as well, making them must-haves for this game. Wiann Mulder is also a viable option to have as the third all-round option if necessary

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin is a great option to have in the side along with Prenalen Subrayen. Keshav Maharaj's economical left-arm spin could also yield a few wickets and is a possible option for the fantasy team alongside the likes of Siboto and Frylinck.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks and Vaughn van Jaarsveld are the front-runners for captaincy with their ability to influence the game with their batting prowess second to none in the match. Along with them, Andile Phehlukwayo could also be a clever option for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Cody Chetty, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenalen Subrayen, Nono Pongolo and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Prenalen Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin, Nono Pongolo and Robbie Frylinck. Captain: Vaughn van Jaarsveld