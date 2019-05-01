CSA T20 Challenge 2019: 2nd Semi-Final, Warriors vs Cape Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 1st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 30 // 01 May 2019, 11:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2019 pits the Cobras against the Warriors at Buffalo Park. Both teams head into the match with a number of talented individuals in their ranks who are capable of singlehandedly determining the outcome of the match. While the Cobras were dealt a severe blow by the Dolphins on Sunday, Warriors ensured that they sustain the momentum with the semi-final on the horizon. With a place in the final up for grabs for both sides, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marias

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Playing XI Updates:

Warriors:

With Gihahn Cloete and JJ Smuts in their top order, Warriors should fancy their chances of making it to final. The form of Matthew Breetzke and Lutho Sipalma also bodes well for the Warriors who put on a dominant display against the Knights in the final round of fixtures on Sunday. Andrew Birch and Qeshile are also crucial and could prove to instrumental in how the game pans out.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Breetzke, Cloete, Smuts(C), Qeshile(WK), Marais, Nyaku, Kaber, Birch, Magala, de Klerk and Magala.

Cobras:

Hashim Amla wasn't picked in the previous game with Kyle Verreynne replacing him. Janneman Malan has been crucial for them at the top of the order and will be hopeful of coming up with another of his special knocks while the bowling unit looks settled with Kleinveldt and Philander delivering the good with the new ball.

Possible XI: Smith, Malan, Bedingham (WK), Duminy, Verreynne, Mgijima, Linde, Philander, Kleinveldt (C), Bokako and Serame

Match Report:

Warriors vs Cobras, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, 2nd Semi-Final

1st May 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report:

The previous match played here saw the Knights and Warriors score a combined tally of just 195 runs, indicating the kind of help on offer for the faster bowlers. Chasing should be preferred with the nature of the pitch deviating from match to match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Sinethemba Qeshile and Kyle Verreynne are decent options to have as your keeper in the team, although Qeshile should get the nod over the Cobras keeper with his ability to strike the big blows towards the end of the innings.

Batsmen: Gihahn Cloete and Janneman Malan are must haves in the side with both of them scoring in excess of 190 runs this season. Along with them, David Bedingham is also a worth-while option while one of Marco Marais or Matthew Breetzke should suffice as the fourth batting option.

Allrounders: JJ Smuts is one of the most consistent players in the South African domestic circuit but hasn't fully fulfilled his potential this season. A big one is due from the Warriors captain, who should be picked in the team alongside Vernon Philander and George Linde

Bowlers: Lutho Sipamla is also one highly rated individual who hasn't justified the hype surrounding him this season with only five wickets in seven games. Expect him to put in a good performance on Wednesday along with Andrew Birch and Rory Kleinveldt. Sisanda Magala is also a good option to have in the side while Tladi Bokako could facilitate the selection of more established players in the side, without compromising anything.

Captain: JJ Smuts and Janneman Malan are their team's best chances of reaching the final and should be backed with the mantle of captaincy as well. Gihahn Cloete has also been in good form off late, making him an outsider for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Janneman Malan, Matthew Breetzke, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, George Linde, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch and Rory Kleinveldt. Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Janneman Malan, Matthew Breetzke, David Bedingham, JJ Smuts, Vernon Philander, George Linde, Andrew Birch, Sisanda Magala and Tladi Bokako. Captain: Janneman Malan

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.