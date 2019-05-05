CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Final, Lions vs Warriors: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 5th, 2019

After a month of CSA T20 Challenge 2019 action, we are now down to two teams in Lions and Warriors, who have looked quite formidable since the start of the tournament. For 40 overs, both these teams will have to forget their previous form and start from scratch as they seek a much-deserved trophy for their efforts in the tournament.

While Lions have relied on the experience of their stars, the Warriors bowling unit has looked top notch and will hope to propel their team to a famous victory whilst inching their names into South African cricket folklore.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team as Lions and Warriors contest for the mantle of champions.

Squads to choose from

Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Migael Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Malusi Siboto, Wihan Lubbe

Warriors

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marias

Playing XI Updates

Lions

With the Lions playing yet another much in front of home support, they are bound to be considered favourites with the kind of talent in the playing XI. Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen have developed into sought after players in the format while the trio of Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder and Temba Bavuma also provide much-needed stability to the Lions line-up.

Bjorn Fortuin stands second in the wicket-takers list with 11 and will be keen to add more to his tally while Lizaad Williams' emergence over the past few games also bodes well for the Lions.

Possible XI: Hendricks, Rickelton (WK), Bavuma(C), Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Mulder, Pongolo, Migael Pretorius, Fortuin, Phangiso and Lizaad.

Warriors

The Warriors were able to withstand a David Bedingham special as they clinched a crucial win over the Cobras in the semi-finals. Their bowling unit will be key for them with Lutho Sipamla bursting into form with a brilliant spell of fast bowling against the likes of Janneman Malan and JP Duminy.

Their top three of Breetzke, Cloete and Smuts will also be crucial while Qeshile and Marais are more than capable of providing the fireworks towards the end of the innings.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Smuts(C), Marais, Qeshile(WK), Nyaku, Ngoepe, Birch, Magala, Sipamla and de Klerk.

Match Details

Lions vs Warriors, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Final

5 May 2019, 6:00 PM IST

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The pitch should play nicely with scores of over 160 considered par. Pacers should come into play early on with the new ball. The spinners will have to vary their pace rather than rely on extracting turn which Aaron Phangiso did to perfection in the semi-finals to earn the man of the match award alongside Rassie van der Dussen.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton gave the Lions a brilliant start against the Dolphins and will be expected to do so once again on Sunday. While Sinethemba Qeshile has also proven his credentials over the course of the season, Rickelton is the ideal choice over the Warriors batting unit.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks is due for a big score and should be ideally picked in the fantasy team alongside the likes of Temba Bavuma and Gihahn Cloete, who are in very good form of late. Marco Marais, who had an underwhelming MSL 2018, has showcased his belligerent ability with a few sensational cameos and is also one to watch out for on Sunday.

All-rounders: JJ Smuts is a must have in the fantasy team with his experience and ability bound to come in handy for the Warriors. The Lions duo of Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius are also handy options to have in the team with both of them regularly amongst the runs and wickets.

Bowlers: Two of Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala is a must in the fantasy team with their ability to pick wickets being in high demand. Bjorn Fortuin has been the Lions' best bowler this season with an economy of just 5.53, making him a great option in the team.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks and JJ Smuts haven't been at their best this season but are their respective team's go-to players with their big-match experience. Along with them, Dwaine Pretorius is also one to look out for with his all-round ability.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Onke Nyaku, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams. Captain: JJ Smuts