CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 1, Titans vs Warriors: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 5th, 2019

After a highly successful Momentum One Cup 2019, a star-studded Titans side is back in action as they feature in the curtain raiser of the CSA T20 Challenge 2019 alongside the Warriors on Friday.

While the Titans enter into the tournament with the favourites tag firmly stuck behind their backs, the Warriors will be hoping for a better performance than that of 2018 where they were halted by a rampant Titans side.

The emergence of youngsters such as Lutho Sipalma and Sinethemba Qeshile has strengthened their challenge for the trophy, although the Titans seem to be in a league of their own with the likes of Junior Dala and Aiden Markram in their ranks.

All in all, it should be an action-packed start to this much-awaited competition with a number of fringe players aiming to make a mark with the ICC Cricket World Cup nearing.

Squads to choose from:

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile

Playing XI Updates:

Titans:

After an emphatic win in the final of Momentum One Day Cup 2019, Titans should have a similar look the squad that featured in that match. Aiden Markram should ideally open the batting alongside veteran, Henry Davids while the middle order oozes experience and fire power with Jonathan Vandiar, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar and the dependable, Farhaan Behardien in their ranks.

Titans possess perhaps the best bowling unit with South African Internationals, Dale Steyn, Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi leading the way and will be key against a formidable Warriors unit.

Possible XI: Markram, Davids, de Bruyn, Kuhn/Vandiar, Elgar, Moonsamy, Behardien, Steyn, Dala, Shamsi and Moreki.

Warriors:

The emergence of Lutho Sipalma and Sinethemba Qeshile, who recently made their international debuts in the T20 format have strengthened the Warriors' resources already boasting of JJ Smuts, Gihahn Cloete and Andrew Birch.

The lower middle-order consists of two very talented individuals in Ngoepe and Marais, who should come into play in the latter overs against some of the best that South Africa has to offer in Dale Steyn and Junior Dala.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Smuts, Qeshile, Ngoepe, Jonker, Marais, Birch, Magala, Sipalma and Nyaku.

Match Details:

Titans vs Warriors, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 1

5th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report:

A good surface with a lot of runs and help for the pacers is on offer with the Titans piling in excess of 350 in the Momentum One Day Cup 2019 final played here last week. The powerplay overs are going to be key with swing on offer for the faster bowlers although strokeplay is best with the ball being new and hard.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sinethemba Qeshile is the preferred option with the youngster already touted for great things by South African critics. He is coming off a superb Momentum One Day Cup campaign and will be looking to grasp his opportunity and make a mark on this tournament as well.

Batsmen: Aiden Markram and Gihahn Cloete are in very good form and cannot be ignored for this contest while the likes of Theunis de Bruyn and Henry Davids are in the running for the third spot in the batting department although it should be the latter with his experience at the top of the order.

All-rounders: JJ Smuts and Dean Elgar are must haves in the side with both of them being more than capable of dealing a few meaty blows towards the end of the innings.

Bowlers: Dale Steyn and Junior Dala are in good wicket-taking form and will be preferred bowlers from the Titans with the option of Tabraiz Shamsi also lingering around. Lutho Sipalma has been very impressive since the Mzanzi Super League where he starred for Tshwane Spartans and is a must have in the side alongside Andrew Birch, whose ability to nail the yorker is critical in the death overs.

Captain: Aiden Markram's irresistible form makes him an automatic choice for captain although Jon Jon Smuts and Henry Davids are also viable candidates with their expertise and ability in the shortest format.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Aiden Markram, Gihahn Cloete, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Marco Marais, Jon Jon Smuts, Dale Steyn, Junior Dala, Andrew Birch and Lutho Sipalma. Captain: Aiden Markram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Aiden Markram, Gihahn Cloete, Farhaan Behardien, Dean Elgar, Matthew Breetzke, Jon Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipalma and Andrew Birch. Captain: Jon Jon Smuts

