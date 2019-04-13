CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 10, Cape Cobras vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 14th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

An exceptional hundred from Janneman Malan propelled the Cobras to an impressive win over the previously unbeaten Warriors as they now face the Dolphins, whose previous match was washed out, leaving them with six points out of three games. While the Cobras are considered to be one of the two favourites to go the furthest in the tournament along with the Titans, Dolphins also have a couple of experienced candidates in their ranks, upon whom the onus lies on Sunday. With both teams looking to keep their campaign going, here are a few tips to help you pick your fantasy team.

Squads to choose from:

Cape Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Playing XI Updates:

Cape Cobras:

No changes are expected from the Cobras after an impressive win over the Warriors on Friday. Their bowling unit has delivered consistently with the likes of Vernon Philander, Dane Paterson and Rory Kleinveldt regularly amongst the wickets. Aviwe Mgijima's burst with the ball helps him hold on to his position in the side while Hashim Amla's place in the side is the only concern the Cobras have as of now.

Possible XI: Amla, Malan, Bedingham, Verreynne (WK), Linde, Philander, Paterson, Mgijima, Kleinveldt (C), Khomari and Bokako

Dolphins:

With the previous game being washed out, Dolphins shouldn't be making any further alterations with Keshav Maharaj and Morne van Wyk in fine form off late. The team looks fairly settled with a debutant, Marques Ackerman playing a mature knock to guide them home in the first game and the introduction of Robbie Frylinck adds more experience to the side.

Possible XI: van Wyk(WK), Erwee, Ackerman, Zondo, Makhanya, Frylinck, Chetty, Maharaj, Bosch/Zuma, Dupavillon and Subrayen.

Match Details:

Cape Cobras vs Dolphins, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 10

14th April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report:

A competitive wicket is on offer with the T20 played between Sri Lanka and South Africa in mid-March seeing a Super Over take place. Off pace deliveries are the order of the day while batsmen should find their touch once they apply themselves early on

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kyle Verreynne's form is too good to ignore although Morne van Wyk isn't a bad option to go for as well. With talks of Verreynne even being in the national scheme of things, he should be preferred over the veteran for this match.

Batsmen: Janneman Malan and Sarel Erwee are must have players for this match alongside Hashim Amla, who should be backed to overturn his poor run of form. One of Marques Ackerman or Cody Chetty should suffice in rounding off the batting department.

Allrounders: Vernon Philander has been one of the standout players in the tournament do far and should be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet while Sibonelo Makhanya could also prove his worth if selected in the side.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj has been very economical off late and should pick a wicket or two on Sunday while the likes of Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck are also viable options to go along with.

Captain: Janneman Malan is coming on the back of a brilliant hundred and could well continue his good form against the Dolphins. Along with Hashim Amla and Sarel Erwee, Malan is amongst the front-runners to assume captaincy for this contest.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Vernon Philander, Sibonelo Makhanya, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj and Robbie Frylinck. Captain: Janneman Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk (WK), Janneman Malan, David Bedingham, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Sibonelo Makhanya, Vernon Philander, Robbie Frylinck, Prenalen Subrayen, Rory Kleinveldt and Dane Paterson. Captain: Sarel Erwee

