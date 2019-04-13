CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 12, Knights vs Titans: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 14th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 15 // 13 Apr 2019, 17:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the final game of a triple header on Sunday, bottom-placed Knights welcome the formidable Titans to the Diamond Oval as they search for the elusive first win of the campaign to kickstart their campaign. Without a number of key players in their side, Titans have done well with the likes of Henry Davids and Junior Dala performing admirably while for the Knights, it has been a similar kind of story with the franchise playing catch-up even before four rounds of fixtures are completed. With both teams looking for a win to keep their play-off aspirations intact, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Playing XI Updates :

Knights:

After a couple of disappointing outing in the tournament so far, a couple of changes are in order for the Knights in terms of the batting order is concerned. The team hasn't put out complete performances with the bowling department doing well against a good Lions team, only to falter with the bat. The onus is on Kruger and captain, Biljon to guide them to a above par score to at least have a chance of upstaging the Titans.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Kruger, Gous(WK), Tonder, Biljon(C), Mokoena, McLaren, Coetzee, Schalkwyk, Leie, Ntuli and Baartman

Titans:

With their match against the Dolphins being washed out, Titans should field the same set of players who played against the Cobras ok Wednesday. Henry Davids and Theunis de Bruyn are in very good form although the inexperience of their bowling unit could cost them away from home.

Possible XI: Zorzi, Davids, de Bruyn, Rosier, Thomson, Behardien (C), Hermann (WK), Hawken, Dala, Berg and Mahlokwana.

Match Details:

Knights vs Titans, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 12

14th April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report:

Although the threat of rain interrupting the game looms large, a competitive match between bat and ball is on the cards with the anything above 160 being a match-winning total.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Andries Gous is the ideal candidate for the wicket-keeper slot with his counterpart Hermann batting deep down the order. The Knights keeper is due for a big one as well, leaving him as the only viable option left.

Batsmen: Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Pite van Biljon and Raynard von Tonder are the ideal set of players to have in the side with their form taken into consideration. Farhaan Behardien is also a viable option to choose and could slot in for one of de Bruyn or Biljon in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Patrick Kruger is yet to fire at the top of the Knights batting unit but should be backed to come good on Sunday while the likes of Grant Thomson and Diego Rosier are also viable candidates to choose in the side.

Bowlers: Junior Dala and Shadley van Schalkwyk are must have players in the side while the leg-spin of Shaun von Berg could yield a wicket or two against a hapless Knights side. Eddie Leie is also a very good option and could be included at the expense of Schalkwyk.

Captain: Henry Davids and Patrick Kruger are very handy players to have with their penchant for boundaries in the powerplay. Both of them are in decent form as well and are the best possible options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andries Gous (WK), Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Raynard von Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Thomson, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg and Shadley van Schalkwyk. Captain: Henry Davids

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andries Gous (WK), Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Pite van Biljon, Raynard von Tonder, Diego Rosier, Grant Thomson, Patrick Kruger, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg and Shadley van Schalkwyk. Captain: Patrick Kruger

Advertisement