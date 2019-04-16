CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 13, Cobras vs Knights: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 16th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 44 // 16 Apr 2019, 10:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In a potential mismatch, table-toppers Cobras host the Knights on Tuesday with a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points. While the Cobras have done exceedingly well with the ball, the Knights have struggled to put out complete performances on a consistent basis, which sees them at the bottom of the table. With the halfway stage of the tournament fast approaching, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Playing XI Updates:

Cobras:

No changes are expected from the Cobras after a good performance against the Dolphins last week. With a formidable batting unit consisting the likes of Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan and David Bedingham complements their bowling strength with Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt leading the way.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Amla, Malan, Bedingham, Verreynne (WK), Linde, Philander, Paterson, Mgijima, Kleinveldt (C), Khomari and Bokako

Knights:

After a washout in their previous game, no changes are expected from the Knights as well with Ottneil Baartman and Ryan McLaren doing well with the ball before rain played spoil-sport. Without Rudi Second, Knights have an uphill task of upstaging the table-toppers but do have the necessary talent in the side in the likes of Raynard von Tonder and Pite van Biljon.

Possible XI: Kruger, Gous(WK), Tonder, Biljon(C), Mokoena, McLaren, Coetzee, Schalkwyk, Leie, Ntuli and Baartman

Match Details:

Cape Cobras vs Knights, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 13

16th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report:

A competitive wicket is on offer with the T20 played between Sri Lanka and South Africa in mid-March seeing a Super Over take place and a similar kind of a pitch was seen last Sunday with the Cobras defending 152. Off pace deliveries are the order of the day while batsmen should find their touch once they apply themselves early on.

Playing XI Updates:

Wicket-keeper: Kyle Verreynne's form is too good to ignore with talks of Verreynne even being in the national scheme of things, he should be preferred over the Gous for this match.

Batsmen: Two of Amla, Malan, and Bedingham should be picked in the side while the Knights duo of Raynard von Tonder and Pite van Biljon are must have players in the side considering their ability to rotate the strike and accelerate when necessary.

Allrounders: Ryan McLaren and Pat Kruger are great options to have while Vernon Philander's all-round performances of late are too good to ignore for this match.

Bowlers: Rory Kleinveldt and Dane Paterson are must have players in the side with their international experience and form coming into play. Ottneil Baartman has also picked wickets regularly and should complete the bowling department.

Captain: Hashim Amla is due for a big one and should be backed as captain while Ryan McLaren and Vernon Philander are also great options to this competitive wicket.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, David Bedingham, Pite van Biljon, Raynard von Tonder, Ryan McLaren, Pat Kruger, Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Paterson and Ottneil Baartman. Captain: Hashim Amla

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon, Grant Mokoena, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Paterson, Ottneil Baartman and Tsepho Ntuli. Captain: Ryan McLaren

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.

Advertisement