CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 16, Warriors vs Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 20th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Table-toppers Cape Cobras are back in action as they take on the Warriors in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash at St. George's Park on Saturday. Cobras have been clinical with both bat and ball while the Warriors are yet to find the right balance with the likes of Jon Jon Smuts and Gihahn Cloete misfiring at the top of the order. With a couple of matches being washed out, the Warriors are firmly in the hunt for a playoff place and would hope for a morale boosting win over the pace-setters inspite of the likes of Malan and Amla waiting to pounce upon oppositions.

Squads to choose from:

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marias

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Playing XI Updates:

Warriors:

With their previous match being washed out, they should field their strongest side with half the tournament already done and dusted. Gihahn Cloete and JJ Smuts are the key players for the Warriors while the trio of Birch, Sipalma and Magala are going to be tough to put away for the Cobras.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Smuts(C), Qeshile (WK), Marais, Ngoepe, Nyaku, Birch, Magala, Sipalma and de Klerk

Cobras:

After a tight win over the Knights, Cobras look good for yet another win which could possibly seal a semi-final place for them. David Bedingham was the star of the show in their previous game and would expected to continue in the same manner alongside openers, Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan. With Philander and Kleinveldt in their ranks, they are well equipped up front and in the death making them the favourites for this match.

Possible XI: Malan, Amla, Bedingham, Verreynne(WK), Linde, Philander, Jason Smith, Kleinveldt, Mgijima, Bokako and Serame

Match Details:

Warriors vs Cape Cobras, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 16

20th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report:

In the first match being played at St. George's Park this tournament, a good batting track is on offer with a par score of 160-165. Spinners and pacers need to vary their pace to gain some help from the pitch although the ball should come on nicely to the bat on Saturday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With two of South Africa's brightest talents in the offering, either of them would make for a great selection into the fantasy team. Sinethemba Qeshile already has a couple of caps for the national side but with the form of Kyle Verreynne being considered, he might just get the nod over Qeshile.

Batsmen: Hashim Amla's selection into World Cup squad has been debated with his lack of form. Expect him to bounce back hard and silence his critics while the likes of Gihahn Cloete and Janneman Malan are also ones to watch out for in this match. Marco Marias had a great outing in his last innings for the Warriors and is also a handy option to have with his big-hitting abilities.

Allrounders: JJ Smuts and Vernon Philander are the preferred allrounders due to the superior skill-set and international expertise. George Linde has also been in good form throughout the year and could be a viable option as well.

Bowlers: Lutho Sipalma has risen to the top of the South African domestic circuit with brilliant spells with the ball especially in the shorter formats. He is a must have in the side along with one of Andrew Birch or Sisanda Magala while the likes of Rory Kleinveldt and Tladi Bokako are also in running for the last spot in the bowling department.

Captain: Jon Jon Smuts and Hashim Amla have a lot of experience behind them and should bounce back to propel their teams to a good total. Along with them, Lutho Sipalma is also a good option for the mantle of captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Janneman Malan, Hashim Amla, Marco Marais, Gihahn Cloete, Jon Jon Smuts, Vernon Philander, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Lutho Sipalma and Sisanda Magala. Captain: Jon Jon Smuts.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile(WK), Janneman Malan, Hashim Amla, Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Jon Jon Smuts, Vernon Philander, Jason Smith, Rory Kleinveldt, Lutho Sipalma and Sisanda Magala. Captain: Hashim Amla

