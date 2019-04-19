CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 17, Dolphins vs Titans: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 20th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second game of a triple-header on Saturday, defending champions, Titans face the Dolphins as they seek a win to keep them in the running for a semi-final spot. The Titans and Dolphins are placed fourth and fifth in the points table and with half of the tournament already done and dusted, both of them need to get their combination right with the league table slowly taking shape. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this promising clash.

Squads to choose from:

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Playing XI Updates:

Dolphins:

Dolphins were subjected to a washout in the previous game and would be desperately in need for a win to propel them into the top four in the points table. The likes of Keshav Maharaj and Robbie Frylinck have been very good for the Dolphins while the experience of Morne van Wyk and Khaya Zondo is bound to come into play alongside the exuberance of Marques Ackerman.

Possible XI: van Wyk(WK), Erwee, Chetty, Zondo(C), Ackerman, Makhanya, Frylinck, Maharaj, Zuma, Prenalen and Dupavillon.

Titans:

After a tough loss to a star-studded Lions, the Titans should persist with the same set of players with Theunis de Bruyn and Junior Dala doing well with bat and ball respectively. Much is expected of Farhaan Behardien and Henry Davids with their bowling unit lacking the experience to seize the moments with the ball.

Possible XI: Zorzi, Davids, de Bruyn, Rosier, Thomson, Behardien (C), Hermann (WK), Hawken, Dala, Berg and Mahlokwana.

Match Details:

Dolphins vs Titans, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 17

20th April 2019, 1:30 PM IST

City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Pitch Report:

A flat track is on offer on Saturday at the City Oval. With this being a day game, teams would love to bat first and set the tone for the rest of the game. 170 is considered to be par on this surface with the kind of talent either side possess.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Morne van Wyk is the preferred choice with the Titans keeper Hermann batting deep down the order. With his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, van Wyk is the ideal choice.

Batsmen: Marques Ackerman and Henry Davids are must have players along with the likes of Theunis de Bruyn and Cody Chetty. Khaya Zondo has also been in good form and could slot in for Cody Chetty in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Grant Thomson and Sibonelo Makhanya are the preferred players in the fantasy team with their ability to roll their arm for a couple of overs and big-hitting prowess. Diego Rosier is also a handy option to have in the side with his form taken into consideration.

Bowlers: Junior Dala and Keshav Maharaj are must have players in the fantasy team with their exceptional form. Robbie Frylinck is also a worth-while option with his ability to nail the yorkers being lethal. One of Shaun von Berg or Gregory Mahlokwana should round off a well-balanced fantasy team.

Captain: Henry Davids is due for a big one and should be ideally backed to score some runs on Saturday while the likes of Morne van Wyk and Theunis de Bruyn are also viable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Morne van Wyk(WK), Theunis de Bruyn, Henry Davids, Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Grant Thomson, Sibonelo Makhanya, Junior Dala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Keshav Maharaj and Robbie Frylinck. Captain: Henry Davids.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk(WK), Theunis de Bruyn, Henry Davids, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Diego Rosier, Sibonelo Makhanya, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg, Keshav Maharaj and Robbie Frylinck. Captain: Morne van Wyk

