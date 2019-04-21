CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 19, Warriors vs Titans: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 22nd, 2019

Two teams who had a successful outing on Saturday face off against each other as Titans and Warriors take centrestage at the Buffalo Park. While the Titans put in a complete batting performance against a good Dolphins side, the Warriors once again had big-hitting Marco Marias to thank for after his exploits earned them a close win against table-toppers Cape Cobras. Both teams look to seal a place in the final four with a win on Monday, paving the way for a mouth-watering clash between the two in the build up to the play-offs. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marias

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Playing XI Updates:

Warriors:

After another Marco Marais blitzkrieg, Warriors look well equipped to make it to the semi-finals. With the likes of Lutho Sipalma and Sisanda Magala also firing with the ball, Warriors are in prime position to add another win to their points tally. Better performances are expected from Gihahn Cloete and JJ Smuts who haven't done well inspite of being the senior players in the side.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Smuts(C), Qeshile(WK), Marais, Nyaku, Kaber, Birch, Magala, Sipalma and Klerk.

Titans:

Alike their opponents on Monday, Titans shouldn't make any changes to their side inspite of their bowling attack not performing up to their standards. Their batting unit has done it's job with Henry Davids and Theunis de Bruyn doing admirably at the top of the other. Junior Dala will once again be key as he leads an inexperienced bowling attack.

Possible XI: Davids, de Zorzi, de Bruyn, Vandiar/Rosier, Behardien (C), Thomson, Dala, Hermann(WK), von Berg, Hawken and Mahlokwana.

Match Details:

Warriors vs Titans, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 19

22nd April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report:

Another good track is on offer with some help for the pacers as well. 170 is considered to be par on this surface where a lot of off-pace deliveries are to be expected from the bowlers.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sinethemba Qeshile is the ideal candidate with his pinch-hitting abilities and the lowly batting position of his counterpart, Hermann. With a couple of international caps to his name as well, Qeshile should put in a tidy performance with both bat and gloves.

Batsmen: Gihahn Cloete and Henry Davids are must have players at the top of either sides batting units while the likes of Theunis de Bruyn and Matthew Breetzke are also viable options. Marco Marais has been the standout player for the Warriors with his big-hitting abilities and is also one to watch out for on Monday.

Allrounders: JJ Smuts and Grant Thomson are ideal set of players to have in your fantasy team with the former due for a big innings along with some tidy overs with the ball as well. Nyaku could also be opted for with his allround abilities coming to the fore in the previous round of fixtures against the Cobras.

Bowlers: Two of Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala are a must in the fantasy team alongside the in-form, Junior Dala. One of Gregory Mahlokwana or Shaun von Berg should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: JJ Smuts is due for a big performance with both bat and ball and should be backed as captain while the likes of Gihahn Cloete and Henry Davids are also in the running for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, JJ Smuts, Grant Thomson, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla, Junior Dala and Gregory Mahlokwana. Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Onye Nyaku, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, JJ Smuts, Grant Thomson, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Junior Dala and Shaun von Berg. Captain: Gihahn Cloete