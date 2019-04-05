CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 2, Dolphins vs Knights: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 6th, 2019

After a glorious start to the CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Momentum One Day Cup 2019 runners-up Dolphins aim to go a step higher as they start their campaign against the Knights on Saturday.

Dolphins have a good blend of experience and youth with the likes of Dane Vilas and Andile Phehlukwayo leading the way for them and would be looking to get off to the perfect start at the expense of the Knights, who boast of a good bowling unit to bank on.

With the Kingsmead playing host to this promising clash, here are a few tips and suggestions to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Playing XI Updates:

Dolphins:

With South African Internationals, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj in their ranks, Dolphins would be fairly optimistic of their chances with the likes of Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Sarel Erwee also in good form. Dane Vilas should play the floaters role in the middle with Khaya Zondo and Senuran Muthusamy also capable of scoring few runs towards the end. Okuhle Cele and Bosch are also in good form and will be key to unlocking the Knights batting unit.

Possible XI: Erwee, Muthusamy, van Jaarsveld, Vilas, Phehlukwayo, Zondo, Maharaj, Cele, Prenalen, Bosch and Dupavillion

Knights:

Rudi Second and Marchant de Lange are the standout players in this Knights team, upon whom the responsibility of the batting and bowling likes. The likes of Schalkwyk and van Biljon are also experienced campaigners who are truly capable of influencing the proceedings with their ability. Although they enter the match as the underdogs, they would be hoping for a complete performance from their squad to upstage the Dolphins.

Possible XI: Gous, Mokoena, Second, Biljon, Petersen, McLaren, Kruger, Schalkwyk, de Lange, Leie and Mnyaka

Match Details:

Dolphins vs Knights, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 2

6th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

A competitive pitch with help for both batsmen and bowlers is on offer at the Kingsmead with spinners expected to play a major part in the middle phase.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Dane Vilas is the preferred option for this contest although Knights keeper, Rudi Second isn't a bad option with his array of shots at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Keegan Petersen are must haves in the side while the likes of Sarel Erwee and Pite van Biljon are also viable options to complement the aforementioned duo in the middle overs. Khaya Zondo could also score some runs and is one to watch out for as well.

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo is one of South Africa's best all-rounders at the moment with his clever variations coming to fore in recent months. With the all-rounder batting higher up the order for the Dolphins, he could well be their go-to player on Saturday while Ryan McLaren's experience could be banked upon as well.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Marchant de Lange and Prenalen Subrayen are the ideal set of bowlers to have in your side while Eddie Leie is also a clever option to go for at the expense of either one of the aforementioned quartet.

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo and Sarel Erwee are the prime candidates for the mantle of captaincy with their form and skill-set going in for them. They should be backed to put in a telling performance against the Knights, who on paper seem to be the weaker side on Friday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas (WK), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Sarel Erwee, Pite van Biljon, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ryan McLaren, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Marchant de Lange. Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rudi Second (WK), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Ryan McLaren, Marchant de Lange, Keshav Maharaj, Okuhle Cele and Shadley van Schalkwyk. Captain: Sarel Erwee

