CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 20, Knights vs Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 22nd, 2019

After contrasting results on Saturday, two teams on the opposite ends of the points table face off in the third and final game on Monday as the table-toppers, Cape Cobras travel to Bloemfontein and take on a depleted Knights side, desperate for a win.

With half of their matches being washed away, Knights aim for consistency in their game as they seek their first win of the season although their opponents would be more dangerous after a seething loss to the Warriors courtesy of Marco Marais. The Cobras look to lock down on their semi-final spot at the expense of the Knights, who would be banking on their senior players to deliver the goods in Bloemfontein.

Squads to choose from:

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Playing XI Updates:

Cobras:

No changes are expected from the Cobras after a decent performance against the Warriors on Saturday. A formidable batting unit, consisting of the likes of Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan and David Bedingham complements their bowling strength with Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt leading the way. Philander picked up a fifer as well against the Warriors, and should be their go-to bowler against the Knights.

Possible XI: Amla, Malan, Bedingham, Verreynne (WK), Linde, Philander, Smith, Mgijima, Kleinveldt (C), Khomari and Bokako

Knights:

After a wash out in their previous game, no changes are expected from the Knights as well with Ottneil Baartman and Ryan McLaren doing well with the ball, before rain played spoil-sport. Knights have an uphill task of upstaging the table-toppers but do have the necessary talent in the side in the likes of Raynard von Tonder and Pite van Biljon.

Patrick Kruger looks to be in good touch, whose performance at the top of the order will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the match.

Possible XI: Kruger, Gous(WK), Tonder, Biljon(C), Mokoena, McLaren, Coetzee, Schalkwyk, Leie, Ntuli and Baartman

Match Details:

Knights vs Cape Cobras, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 20

22nd April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report:

Manguang Oval is set to host its first game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2019 and offers lots of runs with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. 165-170 is considered par on this surface as the spinners might have a say in the middle phase on either innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Andries Gous is due for a big innings at the top of the Knights order and will be crucial to their chances of upstaging the Cobras on Monday. Although Verreynne is also a great option to have in the side, Gous' ability to score quick runs should hold him in good stead.

Batsmen: Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan are must have players in the side while David Bedingham's recent form also goes in for his inclusion in the side. Raynard von Tonder has a very bright future ahead of him and looks to be in good touch as well to be considered in the fantasy team for this clash.

Allrounders: Ryan McLaren and Vernon Philander have ample experience playing at the highest level for South Africa and are invaluable picks to the fantasy team while explosive opener Patrick Kruger is also one for the taking.

Bowlers: Rory Kleinveldt and Shadley van Schalkwyk are must have players in the side with their experience and form coming into play. Ottneil Baartman has also picked wickets regularly and should complete the bowling department.

Captain: Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan are looking in good form and look good for a big innings on Monday. Along with the aforementioned duo, Patrick Kruger has also shown enough promise in the previous games to earn his place in the running for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, David Bedingham, Pite van Biljon, Raynard von Tonder, George Linde, Pat Kruger, Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Ottneil Baartman. Captain: Hashim Amla

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan, Raynard von Tonder, Patrick Kruger, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt, Tladi Bokako, Ottneil Baartman and Shadley van Schalkwyk. Captain: Patrick Kruger