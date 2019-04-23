CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 22, Cobras vs Titans: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 24th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 11 // 23 Apr 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With all three games scheduled on Monday being washed away, the Cape Cobras still find themselves second due to NRR in the points table and will be looking to seal a semi-final spot as they play hosts to the formidable Titans at the Boland Park. Inspite of many of their first choice players not available due to various reasons, Titans have stayed in hunt courtesy of Theunis de Bruyn and Junior Dala, who have excelled for them with bat and ball respectively. Come Wednesday, both teams would love to get the two points and stray clear from the bottom two in their tryst for the championship. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Playing XI Updates:

Cobras:

No changes are expected from the Cobras after a washout on Monday. A formidable batting unit, consisting of the likes of Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan and David Bedingham complements their bowling strength with Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt leading the way. Philander picked up a fifer as well against the Warriors, and should be their go-to bowler against the Knights.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Amla, Malan, Bedingham, Verreynne (WK), Linde, Philander, Smith, Mgijima, Kleinveldt (C), Khomari and Bokako

Titans:

After a tough loss to a star-studded Lions and a washout, the Titans should persist with the same set of players with Theunis de Bruyn and Junior Dala doing well with bat and ball respectively. Much is expected of Farhaan Behardien and Henry Davids with their bowling unit lacking the experience to seize the moments with the ball.

Possible XI: Zorzi, Davids, de Bruyn, Rosier, Thomson, Behardien (C), Hermann (WK), Hawken, Dala, Berg and Mahlokwana.

Match Details:

Cape Cobras vs Titans, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 22

24th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report:

A good surface is on offer with help available for the pacers as well. 160-170 is considered par on this surface although batsmen would have to play themselves in rather than going berserk from ball one.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kyle Verreynne is the preferred choice with the Titans keeper. Verreynne himself is in very good form and should contribute some runs to the cause of the team.

Batsmen: Hashim Amla and Henry Davids shouldn't be counted out with their experience bound to come in handy while the in-form David Bedingham and Theunis de Bruyn are also worthy candidates for the fantasy team. Amla's opening partner, Janneman Malan has also done well this season and could slot in for Amla if necessary.

Allrounders: Vernon Philander and George Linde provide the perfect balance for the Cobras and are must-haves in the team alongside Grant Thomson, who is handy to have with his all-round abilities.

Bowlers: Rory Kleinveldt is a must have in the team alongside Titans spearhead, Junior Dala. One of Shaun von Berg or Gregory Mahlokwana should suffice as the third and final bowling option.

Captain: Henry Davids is due for a big one and should be ideally backed to score some runs on Saturday while the likes of Hashim Amla and Theunis de Bruyn are also viable options for captaincy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, David Bedingham, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson, Vernon Philander, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Gregory Mahlokwana and Junior Dala. Captain: Henry Davids

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson, Vernon Philander, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Shaun von Berg and Junior Dala. Captain: Hashim Amla