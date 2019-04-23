CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 23, Knights vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 24th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 9 // 23 Apr 2019, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second match on Wednesday, Knights look to register their first win of the season against the Dolphins in a clash between the two bottom placed teams in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019.

Without Rudi Second, the Knights haven't been consistent enough with the bat which has cost them a couple of matches while the Dolphins, who enter the match as the firm favourites, look to bank on the experience of their senior players, Morne van Wyk and Robbie Frylinck. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this exciting clash.

Squads to choose from

Knights

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Playing XI Updates

Knights

After a wash out in their previous game, no changes are expected from the Knights as well with Ottneil Baartman and Ryan McLaren doing well with the ball, before rain played spoil-sport. Knights have an uphill task of overcoming the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj but do have the necessary talent in the side in the likes of Raynard von Tonder and Pite van Biljon. Patrick Kruger looks to be in good touch, whose performance at the top of the order will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the match.

Possible XI: Kruger, Gous(WK), Tonder, Biljon(C), Mokoena, McLaren, Coetzee, Schalkwyk, Leie, Ntuli and Baartman

Advertisement

Dolphins

The Dolphins look well equipped for this game with the likes of Cody Chetty and Morne van Wyk in decent form. In Andile Phehlukwayo, they have one of South Africa's best allrounders and should be their go-to player in this must-win game for both teams after a washout on Monday.

Possible XI: van Wyk (WK), Erwee, Chetty, Zondo(C), Phehlukwayo, Frylinck, Ackerman, Makhanya, Maharaj, Subrayen and Dupavillon

Match Details

Knights vs Dolphins, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 23

24th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

Manguang Oval is set to host its second game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2019 and offers lots of runs with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. 165-170 is considered par on this surface as the spinners might have a say in the middle phase on either innings although rain could play spoil-sport once again.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Andries Gous hasn't fully come off at the top of the Dolphins order this season inspite of a few starts. Although Morne van Wyk isn't a bad option, Gous is the preferred option with a lot riding on his shoulders in this do-or-die game.

Batsmen: Raynard von Tonder is one of South Africa's best young talents right now and should be picked in the fantasy team. In-form Cody Chetty is also one to thanks watch out for while one of Marques Ackerman or Sarel Erwee should suffice as the fourth batting option in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Andile Phehlukwayo played his first match of the season last Saturday and should be able to come up with a telling performance. He should be picked regardless of any format alongside Patrick Kruger, who is certain to play a major role on Wednesday while Ryan McLaren is also a worth-while option.

Bowlers: Robbie Frylinck and Shadley van Schalkwyk are must have players in the side while Keshav Maharaj has been in good form as well over the last month or so. Along with the aforementioned trio, one of Ottneil Baartman or Eddie Leie should be sufficient as the fourth bowling option.

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo and Patrick Kruger are the front-runners for captaincy with their obvious talents with both bat and ball. Along with them, Sarel Erwee could also have a say with the opener due for a big one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andries Gous(WK), Raynard von Tonder, Cody Chetty, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Robbie Frylinck, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Keshav Maharaj and Ottneil Baartman. Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk(WK), Raynard von Tonder, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Robbie Frylinck, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Keshav Maharaj and Eddie Leie. Captain: Patrick Kruger