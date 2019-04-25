CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 25, Cobras vs Lions: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 19 // 25 Apr 2019, 15:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Table-toppers prior to the previous round of fixtures, Lions now find themselves in a semi-final dogfight as they face the Cape Cobras at the Newlands in the first match of a tripleheader on Friday. Inspite of having as many five capped players in their line-up, Lions were completely outplayed by the Warriors, leaving them without the comfort of having their place assured in the top four. Their opponents, Cobras aren't anything close to being considered pushovers with the likes of Rory Kleinveldt, Vernon Philander and Hashim Amla in their ranks. With a sensational win over the Titans still fresh on their minds, they would love to keep the momentum going at the expense of the Lions, who are equally desperate for the win. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Playing XI Updates:

Cobras:

A win in their previous game should hold the set of players in good stead and leave the team unchanged for this crucial encounter. Aviwe Mgijima's brilliant innings saw them through and will be expected to perform in the same vein on Friday as well while Amla's lack of form is still worrying for not only the Cobras but also the South African selectors with the World Cup fast approaching. The bowling unit looks fairly settled with the likes of Philander and Kleinveldt doing their thing with the ball.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Amla, Malan, Bedingham, Verreynne (WK), Mgijima, Smith, Kleinveldt (C), Philander, Bokako, Linde and Serame.

Lions:

Wiaan Mulder is set to return after missing out against the Warriors while Migael Pretorius should keep his spot with Beuran Hendricks leaving for the IPL as Alzarri Joseph's replacement. The rest of the side should remain unchanged although the likes of Rickelton and Siboto are due for a big performance with bat and ball respectively.

Possible XI: Rickelton (WK), Hendricks, Dussen, Bavuma(C), Dwaine Pretorius, Lubbe/Mulder, Pongolo, Migael, Fortuin, Siboto and Phangiso.

Match Details:

Cobras vs Lions, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 25

26th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report:

A competitive tussle between bat and ball is in store for both sides with the pacers set to enjoy the favourable conditions at the Newlands. 155-160 is considered par on this surface with the swing on offer upfront for the likes of Vernon Philander and Malusi Siboto.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne are two of the best wicket-keepers in the domestic circuit and are both handy options to have in the side. Although both of them haven't been in the best of forms, Ryan Rickelton should get the nod with his ability to provide fast starts at the top of the Lions' batting unit.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen are must have players in the fantasy team while Hashim Amla should be backed to overturn his bad form on Friday. The likes of Janneman Malan and David Bedingham are also viable options to have in the team.

Allrounders: Vernon Philander and Dwaine Pretorius have been the standout all-rounder in the competition with handy contributions with both bat and ball. They are must have players in the fantasy team for this game while George Linde is a possible option as well along with them.

Bowlers: Rory Kleinveldt and Bjorn Fortuin have led their teams well with the new ball and should pick a wicket or two on Friday. Along with the aforementioned duo, the likes of Nono Pongolo and Tladi Bokako are also viable options to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Hashim Amla and Rassie van Dussen are both capable of destructive innings and should be backed to come up with one for their respective teams while Dwaine Pretorius' allround prowess could also be opted for as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), David Bedingham, Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Rory Kleinveldt and Tladi Bokako. Captain: Hashim Amla

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt and Tladi Bokako. Captain: Rassie van der Dussen