CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 27, Titans vs Knights: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 26th, 2019

The Knights' poor season still continues with yet another washed out game leaving them with at the bottom of the table heading into Friday's game against the formidable Titans.

Titans themselves are coming into this match on the back of a defeat and will be looking to go one step further in sealing a semi-final spot. While the Knights haven't been in the best of forms, they are capable of the odd upset although the Titans would be wary of such dire circumstances with the experience of Henry Davids and Farhaan Behardien sure to come in handy on Friday.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Titans

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Knights

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Playing XI Updates

Titans

In what is a must-win game for the Titans, no changes are expected from them with their batting unit looking fairly settled. Theunis de Bruyn has been sensational for the Titans with over 300 runs to his name and will be looking to add more runs to his tally. Junior Dala will be key to their hopes of getting one over the Knights on Friday.

Possible XI: Davids, de Zorzi, de Bruyn, Behardien (C), Hermann, Thomson, Rosier, Dala, von Berg, Hawken and Mahlokwana.

Knights

After a washout in their previous game, no changes are expected from the Knights as well with Ottneil Baartman and Ryan McLaren doing well with the ball. Knights have an uphill task of overcoming the likes of Junior Dala and Theunis de Bruyn but do have the necessary talent in the side in the likes of Raynard von Tonder and Pite van Biljon.

Patrick Kruger looks to be in good touch, whose performance at the top of the order will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the match.

Possible XI: Kruger, Gous(WK), Tonder, Biljon(C), Mokoena, McLaren, Coetzee, Schalkwyk, Leie, Ntuli and Baartman

Match Details

Titans vs Knights, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 27

26th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A good surface with a lot of runs and help for the pacers is on offer for this crucial game. The powerplay overs are going to be key with swing on offer for the faster bowlers although strokeplay is best with the ball being new and hard. 170 is considered to par on this surface to stand a chance of winning the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Andries Gous is the preferred choice with Titans keeper, Hermann batting too deep in their order. Gous, on the other hand, hasn't been in the best of forms but should be backed to overturn it on Friday.

Batsmen: Henry Davids and Raynard von Tonder are must have players in the side while the in-form Theunis de Bruyn, who currently leads the run-scoring with 303 runs, is also one for the taking. Pite van Biljon could come in handy with his experience and slot in for Raynard von Tonder.

All-rounders: Patrick Kruger and Ryan McLaren are critical to the Knights' chances of upstaging the Titans. Along with the Knights duo, Grant Thomson is also a viable option to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Junior Dala has been in very good form over the last few months and should pick a wicket or two while the likes of Shadley van Schalkwyk and Ottneil Baartman are also good options. One of Shaun von Berg or Gregory Mahlokwana should suffice as the final bowling option in the fantasy team.

Captain: Henry Davids is due for a big innings this season and should do well on a good surface as well. Along with him, Patrick Kruger and Theunis de Bruyn are also handy options to have as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andries Gous (WK), Raynard von Tonder, Theunis de Bruyn, Henry Davids, Patrick Kruger, Ryan McLaren, Grant Thomson, Junior Dala, Ottneil Baartman, Gregory Mahlokwana and Shadley van Schalkwyk. Captain: Henry Davids

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andries Gous (WK), Pite van Biljon, Theunis de Zorzi, Tony de Zorzi, Patrick Kruger, Ryan McLaren, Grant Thomson, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Junior Dala, Shaun von Berg and Ottneil Baartman. Captain: Patrick Kruger

