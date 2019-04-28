CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 28, Warriors vs Knights: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 28th, 2019

The Knights travel to the Buffalo Park on Sunday as they try an register a win in the last round of fixtures against an impressive Warriors side.

While the Warriors are almost certain of making it to the semi-finals, the Knights haven't been so lucky with rain playing spoil-sport on more than one occasion.

With nothing but pride left to play for, the Knights will be hoping for a good outing against the likes of Smuts and Cloete. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marias

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Playing XI Updates

Warriors:

With a home semi-final at stake, Warriors will be hoping for a fruitful outing with Matthew Breetzke and Sipalma doing well this season with bat and ball respectively. No changes are expected of them although JJ Smuts' form is a cause of concern for the Warriors as they prepare for the upcoming semi-final.

Possible XI: Breetzke, Cloete, Smuts(C), Qeshile(WK), Marais, Nyaku, Birch, Magala, Sipalma, Langa and Klerk.

Knights:

With nothing to lose, Knights should play fearlessly with Shadley van Schalkwyk excelling upfront with the bat against the Titans with a swift 49.

With the others unable to come to the party, Knights had to suffice with a modest total which was easily gunned down by Davids and de Bruyn.

The bowling has been lacklustre with no genuine wicket-taking option inspite of glimpses of brilliance from the likes of McLaren and Ottneil Baartman. Better performances are expected from them if they are to even compete with the Warriors for the entire forty overs.

Possible XI: van Schalkwyk, Gous(WK), Kruger, von Tonder, Biljon (C), Mokoena, McLaren, Coetzee, Ntuli, Adam and Baartman

Match Details

Warriors vs Knights, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 28

28th April 2018, 6:00 PM IST

Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report

A nice batting track with help for pacers up-front is on offer. Once any batsman gets his eye in, it will be easier for him to play his strokes and propel his side to 170-180, which is considered to be par here in East London.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicketkeeper: Andries Gous is the preferred choice ahead of young prospect, Sinethemba Qeshile with the Knights opener looking for some runs at the top of the order. With Qeshile not being in the best of form for the Warriors, Gous should be ideally backed.

Batsmen: Gihahn Cloete and Raynard von Tonder are must have players in the side with in-form Warriors opener, Matthew Breetzke is also one to watch out for. Pite van Biljon hasn't done well for the Knights this season and will be looking to come good in the final fixture.

Allrounders: JJ Smuts and Patrick Kruger are brilliant players to have in the side with their undeniable ability with both bat and ball. Along with the aforementioned duo, veteran Ryan McLaren is also a viable option and should bring in valuable points as well.

Bowlers: Shadley van Schalkwyk's promotion up the order went well on Friday and could complement it once again with a wicket or two. Along with him and Lutho Sipamla, one of Andrew Birch or Sisanda Magala should suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: JJ Smuts and Raynard von Tonder are both great options to have as captain in your fantasy teams while the likes of Gihahn Cloete and Patrick Kruger are also in running for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andries Gous (WK), Pite van Biljon, Raynard von Tonder, Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, JJ Smuts, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla and Shadley van Schalkwyk. Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andries Gous (WK), Pite van Biljon, Raynard von Tonder, Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Breetzke, Patrick Kruger, Ryan McLaren, JJ Smuts, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla. Captain: Pat Kruger