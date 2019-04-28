CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 30, Titans vs Lions: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 28th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 21 // 28 Apr 2019, 12:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

One couldn't ask for a better match to close out the league stage of the CSA T20 Challenge 2019 than a mouth-watering clash pitting table-toppers, Lions against Titans at the SuperSport Park.

With Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks leading the way, Lions have been fairly impressive this season making it a tough ask for the Titans although they do have the tournament's highest run-getter, Theunis de Bruyn.

Titans already have a foot in the semi-finals but would want to assure themselves and take momentum with them heading into the coming week which makes this match a must win for them. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Playing XI Updates

Titans:

No changes are expected from the Titans after a comprehensive win over bottom-placed side, Knights on Friday. Henry Davids should bat at the top of the order in this crucial match while Theunis de Bruyn will be expected to continue his rich form. Gregory Mahlokwana's performances have also benefitted team alongside Junior Dala's and will be their go-to bowlers come Sunday.

Advertisement

Possible XI: de Zorzi, Davids, de Bruyn, Hermann(WK), Behardien (C), Thomson, Arnold, Mahlokwana, Dala, von Berg and Moreki

Lions:

Although they are placed at the top of the table, Lions aren't still assured of a home semi-final which is why they should persist with their strongest XI.

Dussen was at his best batting at number four with captain, Bavuma promoting himself to three and will be expected to come up with more of the same on Sunday.

Mulder and Pretorius provide the balance in the side while all eyes will be upon Bjorn Fortuin, who has picked the most wickets so far in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton (WK), Bavuma(C), Dussen, Mulder, Lubbe, Pretorius, Fortuin, Siboto, Lizaad and Pongolo

Match Details

Titans vs Lions, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 30

28th April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The previous match at the Centurion saw the Knights' tally of 148 being chased down in the last over by the Titans, indicating a tough surface to bat on with swing and bounce upfront. Teams winning the toss should opt to bowl with a par score varying indifferently from match to match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With Hermann unable to make an impact this season whilst batting down the order for the the Titans, Ryan Rickelton remains the only viable options left to be picked as the designated wicket-keeper. Batting at the top of the Lions' batting unit, Rickelton has gotten off to starts ok occasions and will be looking to tee off against the Titans.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Henry Davids and Theunis de Bruyn are the ideal set of players to have in your side with their current form and international experience bound to come in handy during the match. Tony de Zorzi and Temba Bavuma are also viable options who can slot in if necessary.

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius and Grant Thomson have been very good for their respective teams with wickets and timely cameos with the bat as well. Along with Wiaan Mulder, both of them should be picked in the side with their all-round skills bound to bring in points to the fantasy points tally.

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin has been the standout bowlers for the Lions with 11 wickets to his name, making him a must have in the side along with the likes of Junior Dala and Gregory Mahlokwana. Mahlokwana put in a man of the match performance in the previous game and will be expected to continue in the same vein of form again.

Captain: Henry Davids and Reeza Hendricks are both capable of destructive innings and should be backed to come up with one for their respective teams while Dwaine Pretorius' allround prowess could also be opted for as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Theunis de Bruyn, Henry Davids, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Grant Thomson, Bjorn Fortuin, Gregory Mahlokwana and Junior Dala. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Henry Davids, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Grant Thomson, Bjorn Fortuin, Shaun von Berg and Junior Dala. Captain: Henry Davids