CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 6, Titans vs Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 10th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 21 // 10 Apr 2019, 11:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second match of an exciting doubleheader on Wednesday, two favorites in Titans and Cape Cobras face off against each other in a crucial game in the context of the tournament.

While the Cobras started their campaign with a commendable win over a star-studded Lions, Titans look to get over their opening day loss against Warriors. Entering this match as the favorites, Titans will be banking on the likes of Junior Dala and Farhaan Behardien to get one over a well-rounded Cobras side boasting of Hashim Amla at the top of the order.

In what promises to be a match filled with runs and boundaries, fantasy players are set to have a feast with a number of South African internationals on display.

Squads to choose from:

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Playing XI Updates:

Advertisement

Titans:

No changes are to be expected from the Titans after rain played spoil-sport to hand them an unlucky loss against the Warriors. Theunis de Bruyn and Grant Thomson seem to be in fine touch although much is expected from veteran Henry Davids at the top of the order. Junior Dala will be critical to their cause whilst leading an inexperienced bowling unit against Cobras on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Zorzi, Davids, de Bruyn, Rosier, Thomson, Behardien (C), Hermann (WK), Hawken, Dala, Berg and Moreki.

Cobras:

With no cause for any changes, the Cobras should field the same set of players who featured against the Lions. Dane Paterson and Vernon Philander were the stars of the show with ball and bat respectively and with the likes of Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan yet to fire, Cobras seem destined to make it big this year with a formidable pool of players in their ranks.

Possible XI: Janneman, Amla, Bedingham, Verreynne (WK), Khomari, Linde, Mgijima, Philander, Kleinveldt (C), Paterson and Bokako.

Match Details:

Titans vs Cobras, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 6

10th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report:

A good surface is on offer in Benoni with some swing available for the pacers up-front with the new ball. Anything above 175 should be competitive on this wicket where the middle overs are going to be critical to either team's cause.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Titans keeper Hermann batting deep down the order, the only viable option left is Kyle Verreynne, who has been in scintillating form since the recently concluded Momentum One Day Cup 2019.

Batsmen: Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan disappointed at the top of the order against the Lions but should be backed to come out all guns blazing against a depleted Titans bowling unit. Theunis de Bruyn scored a belligerent fifty in the previous game and is one to watch out for once again while one of Zorzi or Khomari should suffice as the fourth batting option.

All-rounders: Vernon Philander didn't fire with the ball in hand but made up with his whirlwind cameo which propelled Cobras to a match-winning score against the Lions. He should be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet along with the likes of Diego Rosier and Grant Thomson.

Bowlers: Junior Dala and Dane Paterson are must have players in the side with their ability to pick wickets at the death. Rory Kleinveldt could be handy as well with both bat and ball while one of Shaun von Berg and Moreki should be sufficient.

Captain: Janneman Malan and Henry Davids are the ideal candidates for captaincy with their ability to score big runs at the top of the order for their respective teams. Kyle Verreynne is also a viable option considering his red-hot form for the Cobras in the 50 over format.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan, Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Vernon Philander, Grant Thomson, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, and Shaun von Berg. Captain: Janneman Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Henry Davids, George Linde, Grant Thomson, Vernon Philander, Tshepo Moreki, Junior Dala, Rory Kleinveldt and Dane Paterson. Captain: Henry Davids

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.

Advertisement