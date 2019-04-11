CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 7, Cobras vs Warriors: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 12th, 2019

Although both teams started off with a crucial win in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Warriors and Cobras lost points in the second round of fixtures, although the former remains the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far.

With the match being played at the Boland Park, both teams will be looking to build momentum as the tournament enters the crucial middle phase, where the league table starts to take definitive shape. Both teams have a number of South African Internationals in their side and would be ideally banking on them to propel them to a victory and strengthen their case for a playoff spot. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this clash.

Squads to choose from:

Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Hashim Amla

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile

Playing XI Updates:

Cobras:

After a disappointing loss to tournament favorites Titans, Cobras should persist with the same set of players with the likes of Janneman Malan and Hashim Amla due for a big one. Vernon Philander has been brilliant with his lower order cameos but better performances with the new ball are expected from the burly allrounder. With a good mixture of youth and experience, Cobras should be confident of their chances against the table-toppers, Warriors.

Possible XI: Janneman, Amla, Bedingham, Verreynne (WK), Khomari, Linde, Mgijima, Philander, Kleinveldt (C), Paterson and Bokako.

Warriors:

With rain playing spoil-sport in their previous game, Warriors should field the same side that played against the Titans with Gihahn Cloete and Matthew Breetzke in good form at the top of the order. The trio of Birch, Magala, and Sipalma have been in great form and will be key against the likes of Amla and Malan. The presence of Qeshile and captain, Smuts in the middle order adds more strength to their case of remaining the only unbeaten team in the tournament this year

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Marais, Smuts, Qeshile, Ngoepe, Nyaku, de Klerk, Birch, Magala and Sipalma

Match Details:

Cobras vs Warriors, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 7

12th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report:

Anything above 160 should be competitive on this wicket where the middle overs are going to be critical to either team's cause. A lot of off-pace deliveries are in order with spin touted to play a major role in the proceedings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: In spite of Sinethemba Qeshile being available for the Warriors, Kyle Verreynne is the preferred choice, who has been in scintillating form since the recently concluded Momentum One Day Cup 2019.

Batsmen: Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan disappointed at the top of the order against the Lions and Titans but should be backed to come out all guns blazing against a formidable Warriors bowling. Gihahn Cloete is another player in very good form and should be ideally picked alongside one of Breetzke or Marco Marais

All-rounders: Vernon Philander hasn't fired with the ball in hand yet but should be backed considering his penchant for wickets with the new ball. He should be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet along with the veteran, Jon Jon Smuts.

Bowlers: Lutho Sipalma and Dane Paterson are must have players in the side with their ability to pick wickets at the death. Rory Kleinveldt could be handy as well with both bat and ball while one of Andrew Birch or Sisanda Magala should suffice in completing the fantasy team

Captain: Janneman Malan and Jon Jon Smuts are the ideal candidates for captaincy with their ability to score big runs at the top of the order for their respective teams. Smuts' bowling prowess could also hand him a wicket or two, giving him the nod over Janneman Malan.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Hashim Amla, Janneman Malan, Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, Vernon Philander, Jon Jon Smuts, George Linde, Dane Paterson, Lutho Sipalma, and Andrew Birch. Captain: Janneman Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Gihahn Cloete, David Bedingham, Janneman Malan, Marco Marais, Jon Jon Smuts, Lutho Sipalma, Vernon Philander, Sisanda Magala, Rory Kleinveldt, and Dane Paterson. Captain: Jon Jon Smuts

