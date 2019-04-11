CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 8, Lions vs Knights: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 12th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second encounter on a tripleheader on Friday, a star-studded Lions side face bottom-placed Knights in what promises to be a thriller at the Senwes Park. While the Lions bounced back from a position of trouble to win their first game against the Dolphins, Knights are still to register their first win although the CSA T20 Challenge 2019 is only in its infancy.

Knights will be looking to upstage the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius, who have been in tremendous form throughout the domestic season although they will be wary of the threat the Knights possess with the underdog tag. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team as the Lions welcome Knights for their third fixture this season.

Squads to choose from:

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Playing XI Updates:

Lions:

Wiaan Mulder and Bjorn Fortuin guided them to a good win against the Dolphins and would be expected to continue their rich form with the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen still finding their feet this season. The bowling looks very good with Beuran Hendricks and Aaron Phangiso bringing in much-needed experience and will be key against Rudi Second.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton, Dussen, Bavuma, Lubbe, Mulder, Pretorius, Siboto, Phangiso, Beuran and Fortuin

Knights:

No changes are expected of the Knights with their previous match being washed out. Their middle order of Gous, Second and van Biljon is crucial to their fortunes with their explosive opening pair of Swanepoel and Kruger blowing hot and cold due to their aggressive nature. The onus will be on Eddie Leie and Schalkwyk to provide them wickets to curtail the might of the Lions batsmen.

Possible XI: Kruger, Swanepoel, Kruger, Gous, Biljon, Mokoena, McLaren, Dry, Schalkwyk, Leie and Mnyaka

Match Details:

Lions vs Cape Cobras, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 8

12th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report:

A good batting surface coupled with help for the pacers indicates scores of over 160 being required at the Senwes Park. The last ODI played here saw the Lions amass 330 runs in their quota of 50 overs, depicting the nature of the pitch.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton is the obvious choice with his current form taken into consideration. With the Lions keeper batting higher up the order, he should score some runs and bring in vital points as well.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen and van Biljon are the ideal set of batsmen with their form and expertise strengthening their case as well. Temba Bavuma is another good option and could be drafted into the side at the expense of one of the aforementioned quartet

All-rounders: Mulder and Pretorius have ample experience playing for the national squad and are must-have players in the side while Patrick Kruger's explosiveness at the top of the order holds him in good stead,

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin is one of the best spinners in the South African domestic circuit and should feature alongside Leie and Phangiso, after an impressive performance against the Dolphins. Dry is also a decent option to opt for the fourth bowling option for this contest.

Captain: South African internationals Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder are the obvious candidates for captaincy while the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Rudi Second are also worthy options to opt for.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Grant Mokoena, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Patrick Kruger, Eddie Leie, Aaron Phangiso, and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Pite van Biljon, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Aubrey Swanepeol, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Beuran Hendricks, and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

