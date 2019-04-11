CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 9, Titans vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 12th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the third and final game of a tripleheader on an action-packed Friday, hot favorites Titans will look to build on their rampant win against the Cobras as they face the Dolphins in Benoni. Dolphins were on the wrong side of a Wiaan Mulder special as they were beaten a formidable Lions side, leaving them with one win from their two games so far. With the Titans looking well equipped to go the farthest in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019, it will be a tough ask for the Dolphins to get one over the most successful team in recent SA domestic history.

Squads to choose from:

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Playing XI Updates:

Titans:

No changes are to be expected from the Titans after a dominant win against the Cape Cobras. Theunis de Bruyn and Henry Davids seem to be in fine touch with Diego Rosier scoring a brilliant 43 to seal the victory. Junior Dala will be critical to their cause whilst leading an inexperienced bowling unit against the likes of Erwee and van Wyk.

Possible XI: Zorzi, Davids, de Bruyn, Rosier, Thomson, Behardien (C), Hermann (WK), Hawken, Dala, Berg and Mahlokwana.

Dolphins

Robbie Frylinck's return did not go as expected with the Dolphins meekly surrendering to the Lions on Wednesday. The team looks fairly settled with a debutant, Marques Ackerman playing a mature knock to guide them home in the previous match. Bowling also looks well equipped with Keshav Maharaj finally finding his groove with economical spells of bowling to his name in the last couple of weeks.

Possible XI: van Wyk(WK), Erwee, Ackerman, Zondo, Makhanya, Frylinck, Chetty, Maharaj, Bosch/Zuma, Dupavillon and Subrayen.

Match Details:

Titans vs Dolphins, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 9

12th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report:

A good surface is on offer in Benoni with some swing available for the pacers up-front with the new ball. Anything above 175 should be competitive on this wicket where the middle overs are going to be critical to either team's cause.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Morne van Wyk was back to his best as he scored a quick fire 44 against the Lions and should be expected to continue his good form against a good Titans bowling unit as well.

Batsmen: Sarel Erwee and Khaya Zondo are must-haves in the team with their form taken into consideration. Theunis de Bruyn scored a belligerent fifty in the first game and is one to watch out for once again while one of Zorzi or Davids should suffice as the fourth batting option.

All-rounders: Diego Rosier is a good player to have in the side with his big-hitting abilities while Grant Thomson could also prove to be a handy pick with his medium-pacers.

Bowlers: Junior Dala and Keshav Maharaj are must have players in the side with their ability to pick wickets regularly. Robbie Frylinck should pick a wicket or two with his exceptional death bowling ability while one of Shaun von Berg and Mahlokwana should be sufficient.

Captain: Morne van Wyk and Henry Davids are the ideal candidates for captaincy with their ability to score big runs at the top of the order for their respective teams. Robbie Frylinck is also another good option considering his pinch-hitting ability towards the end of the innings.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Morne van Wyk (WK), Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Diego Rosier, Grant Thomson, Keshav Maharaj, Robbie Frylinck, Junior Dala, and Shaun von Berg. Captain: Morne van Wyk

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk (WK), Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Henry Davids, Marques Ackerman, Grant Thomson, Sibonela Makhanya, Shaun von Berg, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj, and Robbie Frylinck. Captain: Henry Davids

