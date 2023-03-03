CSG vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 9

CSS Group (CSG) will lock horns with Future Mattress (FM) in the ninth match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 on Friday, March 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CSG vs FM Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report.

Future Mattress defeated Gems Education by seven wickets to get their campaign off to a strong start. Ronak Panoly was sensational in all areas, scoring 37 runs to destroy the opponent's batting lineup by five wickets.

Meanwhile, CSS Group have been doing well lately as well. They defeated Seven Districts by two wickets in the Super Over in their previous game, thanks to some outstanding performances.

They have an impressive squad with experienced players like Vishnu Raj, Riyas Ali, and Mohammed Shahir, and will look to keep their winning streak going in the upcoming match.

CSG vs FM Match Details

The ninth match of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: CSG vs FM, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 9

Date and Time: March 3, 2023, 11.15 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

CSG vs FM Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch is batting-friendly, so batters should have no trouble scoring runs. This wicket has provided high-scoring games. In the last match, both teams scored over 150. Wickets in hand will be key, with 135 being the average total at the venue.

Last 5 games (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 135

Average second innings score: 120

CSG vs FM Probable Playing XIs for today's match

CSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CSG Probable Playing XI

Ranjith Haridas (c), Aquib Fazal (wk), Krishna Kala, Sooraj Raj, Akif Nalakam, Vishnu Raj, Riyas Ali, Mohammed Shahir, Vimalnadh PV, Gihan Chathuranga, Mohammed Ajmal

FM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Raja Akif, Ali Abid, Dawood Ijaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Ronak Panoly, Saif Janjua, Wasi Shah, Umair Ali (c), Zawar Farid

Today’s CSG vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aquib Fazal (34 runs in two matches, Average: 34.00)

He has played well in the tournament and is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick. He has amassed 34 runs at an average of 340.00 in two games.

Top Batter Pick

Vishnu Raj (22 runs & three wickets in two matches)

Vishnu Raj has made some valuable contributions with both the ball and the bat, scoring 22 runs and taking three wickets in two games. The explosive all-rounder is expected to deliver a solid all-round performance.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ronak Panoly (37 runs and 5 wickets in one match)

He has impressed with his all-round performances, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 176.19 and taking five wickets in one game. He could be a valuable pick for your CSG vs FM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

PV Vimlanadh (Seven wickets in three matches; Average: 15.14)

Vimlanadh is CSG's leading wicket-taker in the Sharjah 100 league, taking three wickets at an average of 7.67 in two games. He's undoubtedly a must-have in your fantasy team.

CSG vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

Umair Ali

With two wickets in the previous game, he has impressed with his bowling abilities. Given his form and batting skills, Umair could be a good addition to your CSG vs FM Dream11 fantasy team.

Mohammed Ajmal

Ajmal is an experienced all-rounder who can win games with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 22 runs and taken two wickets in as many games. Considering his fine form, he's an excellent choice for vice-captaincy of your CSG vs FM Dream11 fantasy team.

Five Must-picks for CSG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Azhar

Ronak Panoly

Saif Janjua

Riyas Ali

Mohammed Shahir

CSG vs FM Match Expert Tips

Ronak Panoly had a great time with the ball and was economical while taking five wickets in the previous game. He could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team due to his bowling ability, which requires no introduction.

CSG vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

CSG vs FM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: A Fazal

Batters: Vishnu Raj, Umair Ali, S Janjua

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, M Azhar, M Ajmal, M Shahir

Bowlers: Z Farid, A Nalakam, P Vimalnadh

CSG vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSG vs FM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Syed Shah

Batters: Vishnu Raj, Umair Ali, R Haridas

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, M Azhar, Fayyaz Ahmed, M Shahir

Bowlers: G Chathur, A Nalakam, P Vimalnadh

