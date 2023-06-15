CSG vs ITT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 15, 2023

The 5th match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League will get underway between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 15 at 7:15 PM. The game will be played at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Both teams have got a taste of their first game in this league. Chepauk Super Gillies are ahead in the points table and find themselves ranked at the No. 2 position after registering a crushing victory against Salem Spartans by 52 runs.

Whereas, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans did not make an ideal start to their campaign. They lost their opening game against Lyca Kovai Kings by a whopping margin of 70 runs. They would be looking to bounce back from their last defeat and get back to winning ways.

As we gear up to this fixture, here are the top 3 players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the CSG vs ITT Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Vijay Shankar (ITT) - 8.5 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Vijay was the only prominent player who shined for his side in the last game when they were thoroughly bamboozled from all fronts. In a massive run feast, Vijay turned out to be the most economical bowler going at just 6.5 RPO. In addition, he picked up 3 wickets for just 26 runs in his four-over spell.

Vijay can use the long handle to good effect as well and has a strike rate of just around 130 with nine half-century-plus scores in T20s. He can be an exciting talent to watch out for and we recommend you feature him as your captain or vice-captain for your CSG vs ITT Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Baba Aparajith (CSG) - 9 credits

2nd Four-Day Tour Match: South Africa A v India A - Day 4

The 28-year-old appeared in sublime form in the last game where he made noteworthy contributions with the bat and the ball. He scored a useful 29 (19) at the top of the order and returned with figures of 2/28 in his allotted four overs.

Besides, Baba has amassed 1,139 runs and averages 28.47 with the bat. While with the ball he has picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.01 in the T20s.

#1 Pradosh Ranjan Paul (CSG) - 7 credits

Pradosh showed some aggressive intent with the bat in the last game. He emerged as the highest run-scorer for his side scoring a swashbuckling knock of 88(55) which took his side to a match-winning score of 217. Besides, he averages 20.66 in 20 TNPL innings and has clobbered 38 fours and seven sixes so far in his career.

Considering the threatening form that he is in, Pradosh should be a top contender in your CSG vs ITT Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

