CSG vs SMP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 26, 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies will be up against Seichem Madurai Panthers in the 18th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The match will take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

The Chepauk Super Gillies currently hold the fourth spot in the tournament. They began their campaign with back-to-back victories against Salem and Tiruppur, displaying their prowess and ability to dominate. However, they suffered three consecutive defeats, which derailed their momentum. The Super Gillies are eager to regain their winning ways and climb back up the standings.

On the other hand, the Seichem Madurai Panthers find themselves in the fifth spot. They endured a tough start to the tournament, losing their first two matches. However, they bounced back with a resounding win against Salem, showcasing their resilience and determination. The Panthers will be looking to build on this victory and continue their upward trajectory.

Now, let's look into three standout players who have the potential to make a significant impact as captaincy picks for your CSG vs SMP Dream11 team in this thrilling clash.

#3 Baba Aparajith (CSG) - 9.0 credits

Baba Aparajith receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Baba Aparajith is a mandatory pick in the CSG vs SMP Dream11 team. He has amassed 240 runs and taken four wickets in five matches. As an experienced player, Aparajith brings stability and consistency to the team. Hence, he is a strong candidate for your CSG vs SMP Dream11 team captaincy.

#2 Rahil Shah (CSG) - 8.5 credits

Rahil Shah has been a standout performer for the Chepauk Super Gillies with seven wickets in five matches. With an economy rate of 6.6, he has proven to be an effective bowler in controlling the run flow.

Shah's experience and ability to take wickets in crucial situations make him a vital asset for the team.

#1 Gurjapneet Singh (SMP) - 8.0 credits

Gurjapneet Singh has displayed his potential and consistency for the Seichem Madurai Panthers, picking up six wickets in just three matches. As a young and promising player, Singh has shown maturity and composure beyond his years.

His ability to consistently trouble batters makes him a player to watch out for in the encounter. Gurjapneet is an ideal candidate for captaincy in your CSG vs SMP Dream11 team.

