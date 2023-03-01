CSG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 5

The CSS Group (CSG) will lock horns with the Seven Districts (SVD) in the fifth match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 on Wednesday, March 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CSG vs SVD Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The CSS Group have played only one match in the tournament so far. They lost that match and are currently fourth in the points table.

The Seven Districts, on the other hand, have won the only game they have played in the tournament. They are currently at the top of the points table and will be looking to strengthen their position with a win in this match.

CSG vs SVD Match Details

The fifth match of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 7.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: CSG vs SVD, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 5

Date and Time: March 1, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

CSG vs SVD Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch has traditionally been good for batting. But as the match progresses, the spinners come into play and the same could be expected in this contest.

CSG vs SVD Probable Playing XIs for today's match

CSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CSG Probable Playing XI

Aquib Fazal, Mohammed Rowmahs, Riyas Ali, Vishnu Raj, Mohammed Ajmal, PV Vimalnadh, Mohammed Nadim, Ranjith Haridas, Ahmed Farzeen, Mohammed Sheraz, and Krishna Kala.

SVD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Irshad, Muhammad Irfan, Farman Ali, Muhammad Haider-I, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Hafiz Almas, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Wahab Hassan, Haider Ali-l, and Abubakar Khan.

CSG vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Farman Ali

Farman Ali showed decent form in the first match. He is also very good behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Wahab Hassan

Wahab Hassan is a power hitter and also contributes with the ball. He can contribute in both innings of the match and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

M Saghir Khan

M Saghir Khan is a great utility player. He can be of great use in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

P Vimalnadh

P Vimalnadh can be pretty lethal with the new ball. He has a lot of variations in his repertoire, which makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

CSG vs SVD Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

M Saghir Khan

M Saghir Khan has shown good all-round form in the first match. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Mohammed Ajmal

Mohammed Ajmal has started the tournament on a decent note. He can be very useful with both the bat and the ball. Ajmal will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for CSG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammed Ajmal

M Saghir Khan

P Vimalnadh

Wahab Hassan

Farman Ali

CSG vs SVD match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But as the match progresses, it will tend to slow down and spinners will come into play. Top-order batters and spinners will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

CSG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

CSG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Farman Ali, A Fazal

Batters: Wahab Hassan, L Sandaruwan-I, V Raj

All-rounders: H Ali-I, Mohammed Ajmal, M Saghir Khan

Bowlers: A Khan, K Kala, P Vimalnadh

CSG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Farman Ali, A Fazal

Batters: Wahab Hassan, L Sandaruwan-I, V Raj

All-rounders: H Ali-I, Mohammed Ajmal, M Saghir Khan

Bowlers: A Khan, K Kala, P Vimalnadh

Poll : 0 votes