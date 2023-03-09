CSG vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 17

The CSS Group (CSG) will lock horns with Z Games Strikers (ZGS) in the 17th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 on Tuesday, March 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CSG vs ZGS Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The CSS Group have played four matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win two of their matches while losing the other two. They are currently stationed at number five in the points table and would like to get better in the next set of their games.

The Z Games Strikers, on the other hand, have played three matches in the tournament and are currently third in the points table. They will look to strengthen their position at the top of the points table with a win in this match.

CSG vs ZGS Match Details

The 17th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 7.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: CSG vs ZGS, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 17

Date and Time: March 9, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

CSG vs ZGS Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be good for batting, especially in the initial stages of both innings. As the game settles, the spinners will have a big say in the fate of the match.

CSG vs ZGS Probable Playing XIs for today's match

CSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CSG Probable Playing XI

Aquib Fazal, Mohammed Hafeef (wk), Hareesh Haridas, Ranjith Haridas (c), Ahmed Farzeen, Mohammed Rowmahs, PV Vimalnadh, Gihan Chathuranga, Akif Nalakam, Mohammed Nadim, and Vishnu Raj.

ZGS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZGS Probable Playing XI

Masood Gurbaz, Safeer Tariq (wk), Lovepreet Singh, Zainullah, Shahrukh Amin (c), Sardar Bahzad, Glenn Fernandes, Adithya Shetty, Faisal Altaf, Muhammed Ismail, and Mubeen Ali.

CSG vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Aquib Fazal

Aquib Fazal has been pretty consistent with the bat in this tournament. He has averaged 43.50 points per match so far and is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh has been pretty consistent with the bat in the tournament. He has picked up 50 points in each match and looks like the best bet from the batters section for the match.

All-rounder

Glenn Fernandes

Glenn Fernandes has been good with the ball in this tournament. His ability to consistently pick up wickets makes him the best choice from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

Gihan Chathuranga

Chathuranga has been in pretty decent form with the ball. He has picked up about 65 points on average in the tournament and is the best bet from the bowler's section for this match.

CSG vs ZGS Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Glenn Fernandes

Glenn Fernandes is a very effective bowler and can also be pretty handy with the bat if required. Fernandes is the best choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Gihan Chathuranga

Chathuranga has been in great bowling form this tournament. He is not only picking up wickets on a consistent basis but also keeping things tight. Chathuranga will be a safe bet as captain and vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-picks for CSG vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gihan Chathuranga

Glenn Fernandes

Lovepreet Singh

Aquib Fazal

Vishnu Raj

CSG vs ZGS match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and the spinner will also come into play. Pacers who can use their variations cleverly and effectively will also reap the benefits of the wicket.

CSG vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Fazal

Batters: L Singh, R Haridas, V Raj

All-rounders: G Fernandes, M Rowmahs, M Shahir

Bowlers: M Ismail, M Ali-I, G Chathuranga, P Vimalnadh

CSG vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Fazal

Batters: L Singh, R Haridas, V Raj

All-rounders: G Fernandes, M Rowmahs, M Shahir

Bowlers: M Ismail, M Ali-I, G Chathuranga, P Vimalnadh

