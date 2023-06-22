CSR vs ATF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Houston Open T20 match – June 22, 2023

The 13th match of the 2023 Houston Open T20 competition will kick off between Carolina Smashers and Atlanta Fire on June 22. The game will be played at Prairie View Complex in Texas. The game is expected to kick off at 8:30 pm IST.

There is a lot of buzz around the corner as the tournament got underway on June 21. This league will feature a lot of international stars who have been drafted into the Major League Cricket (MLC). This tournament has been planned just ahead of the Major League Cricket which is expected to commence in mid-July.

As we move closer to this epic showdown, let us look at the top 3 players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the CSR vs ATF Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Abhiram Bolisetty (CSR) - 6.5 credits

Abhiram is a highly promising all-rounder who has consistently fared well in domestic T20 competitions across the U.S. He bats at a strike rate of 125.93 and has the best individual score of 44. Besides, he has claimed 11 wickets so far whilst maintaining a decent economy rate of 7.96.

Abhiram can add a lot of value to his side as he brings a lot to the table. He is worth trying as a captain or vice-captain in your CSR vs ATF Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Angelo Perera (ATF) - 9 credits

England Lions v Sri Lanka A - Triangular Series

The Sri Lankan-born all-rounder is very deceptive with the ball and can score some brisk runs at the backend of the innings. In 98 T20 innings, Angelo has scored over 2000 runs at a stunning average of 25.11 which includes his career-best score of 74*. Besides, he can do some damage with the ball too and has picked up 20 wickets at a devastating strike rate of 18.7

Angelo can be a very lethal customer to deal with once he gets going and hence. It is highly recommended that you give him a go as a captain or vice-captain in your CSR vs ATF Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Sami Aslam (ATF) - 9 credits

England v Pakistan: 3rd Investec Test - Day Two

Aslam is a very elegant batsman who has played all formats of the game. The Pakistani-born batter has scored over 800 T20 runs at a commendable average of 28.64 which includes his best score of 91*.

Aslam has a genuine knack for scoring runs and can be a joy to watch once he gets going. He is surely the man to watch out for as he can be the captain or vice-captain in your CSR vs ATF Dream11 prediction match.

