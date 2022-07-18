CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Andhra Premier League 2022, Final

The Coastal Riders (CSR) and Bezawada Tigers (BZW) will lock horns in the final of the Andhra Premier League 2022 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, July 18.

The Coastal Riders finished at the top of the table with three wins from five games, gathering 12 points. With the first quarter-final being abandoned, they made it to the final due to their higher position on the points table.

The Bezawada Tigers, on the other hand, finished second with two wins, a loss and two washed-out games. Their second quarter-final was washed out as well and they made it to the final due to their high standing on the table.

Both sides will be keen to play their best game to lift the title in this all-important clash.

CSR vs BZW Probable Playing 11 Today

CSR XI

CR Gnaneshwar (c), B Munish Varma, Maddila Vardhan, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk), Pinninti Tapaswi, Sirla Srinivas, Manyala Pranith, Siraparapu Ashish, Madha Deepak, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay.

BZW XI

Maheep Kumar, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), Ricky Bhui (c), Manish Golamaru, Pyla Avinash, Jagdish Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Saiteja, Shambu Akhil.

Match Details

CSR vs BZW, Andhra Premier League 2022, Final

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is good for batting. However, pacers will find some assistance early on in the innings. Batters need to be watchful initially but can play their shots later on. The average first-innings total at this venue is 159.

Today's CSR vs BZW Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mitta-Lekhaz Reddy is a fine choice behind the stumps. He is in good form with the bat as well, scoring 109 runs in four innings for the Coastal Riders in this tournament. He is expected to come good in this final clash as well.

Batter

Pyla Avinash has been in top form with the bat for the Bezawada Tigers. He is their leading run-scorer with 134 runs from five innings. Avinash has been a consistent performer and can score runs at a quick pace as well. He is a key inclusion in this contest.

All-rounder

Pinninti Tapaswi is a fine all-rounder from the Coastal Riders. He has scored 67 runs so far and has also picked up three wickets. Tapaswi can make vital contributions with both the bat and the ball. His all-round skills make him a vital pick for this match.

Bowler

Lalith Mohan has picked up six wickets for the Bezwada Tigers so far. He has been amongst the wickets throughout the tournament and is a top choice in this category.

Top 5 best players to pick in CSR vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

P Avinash (BZW) – 271 points

L Mohan (BZW) – 259 points

C Stephen (CSR) – 237 points

P Tapaswi (CSR) – 220 points

M Reddy (CSR) – 220 points

Important stats for CSR vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

P Avinash: 134 runs

L Mohan: Six wickets

C Stephen: Six wickets

R Bhui: 60 runs and two wickets

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Reddy, M A Praneeth, P Avinash, S Srinivas, K Maheep Kumar, P Tapaswi, R Bhui, B Varma, L Mohan, C Stephen, B Ayyappa.

Captain: P Avinash. Vice-captain: R Bhui.

﻿Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Reddy, P Avinash, S Srinivas, K Maheep Kumar, C Rajan Gnaneshwar, P Tapaswi, R Bhui, B Varma, L Mohan, C Stephen, S Ashish.

Captain: P Tapaswi. Vice-captain: R Bhui.

