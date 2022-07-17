CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Andhra Premier League 2022, Qualifier 1

The Coastal Riders will take on the Bezawada Tigers in the first qualifier of the Andhra Premier League 2022 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, July 17.

The Coastal Riders got the better of the Bezawada Tigers in their last league match to secure first place in the table.

Bezawada will be looking to make a strong comeback after being let down by their bowling unit who conceded too many runs in the first place.

CSR vs BZW Probable Playing 11 Today

CSR XI

CR Gnaneshwar (c), B Munish Varma, Maddila Vardhan, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk), Pinninti Tapaswi, Sirla Srinivas, S Zaheer Abbas, Siraparapu Ashish, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay.

BZW XI

Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), Ricky Bhui (c), Manish Golamaru, Pyla Avinash, Jagdish Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Saiteja.

Match Details

CSR vs BZW, Andhra Premier League 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: July 17, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is well balanced and both bowlers and batters are likely to find assistance here. A score of around 170 could be par if the batters get their eye in and bat well.

Today's CSR vs BZW Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

M Reddy is a great choice for the wicket-keeper slot and has been in astounding form with the bat. He is the leading run-scorer for the Coastal Riders with 109 runs in four innings.

Batters

P Avinash, similarly, is the top scorer for the Bezawada Tigers in this competition so far. He has amassed 117 runs in four games and scored 46 runs off 32 deliveries in the last match.

All-rounders

P Tapaswi is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 68 runs and has also taken three wickets thus far. He will be a fantastic captain for your CSR vs BZW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

L Mohan has been the leading wicket-taker for the Bezawada Tigers and has been in phenomenal form. He has claimed five wickets thus far.

C Stephen has taken six wickets so far in the competition. He is just a scalp away from equalling leading wicket taker Shoaib Khan.

Top 5 best players to pick in CSR vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

P Avinash (BZW) – 271 points

L Mohan (BZW) – 259 points

C Stephen (CSR) – 237 points

P Tapaswi (CSR) – 220 points

S Srinivas (CSR) – 219 points

Important stats for CSR vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

P Avinash: 117 runs

L Mohan: 5 wickets

C Stephen: 6 wickets

P Tapaswi: 68 runs and 3 wickets

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction Today

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Reddy, P Avinash, S Srinivas, K Maheep Kumar, P Tapaswi, R Bhui, B Verma, L Mohan, C Stephen, B Ayyappa, S Ashish

Captain: P Tapaswi Vice-Captain: P Avinash

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Reddy, P Avinash, S Srinivas, K Maheep Kumar, P Tapaswi, R Bhui, M Golamaru, L Mohan, C Stephen, B Ayyappa, S Ashish

Captain: L Mohan Vice-Captain: C Stephen.

