CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Andhra Premier League T20, Match 1

The 1st match of the Andhra Premier League T20 will see Coastal Riders (CSR) squaring off against Bezawada Tigers (BZW) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, August 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Coastal Riders have various in-form players who can help then win the season.

Bezawada Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but Coastal Riders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CSR vs BZW Match Details

The 1st match of the Andhra Premier League T20 will be played on August 16 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 16th August 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batting. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Fans can expect a high scoring game with spinners becoming crucial in middle overs.

CSR vs BZW Form Guide

CSR - Will be playing their first match

BZW - Will be playing their first match

CSR vs BZW Probable Playing XI

CSR Playing XI

No injury updates

M Lekhaz Reddy, P Kumar, G Chiranjeevi, Shaik Rasheed (c), M Pranith, Yarragunta Pramod, E Kumar, Shaik jani Basha, Datta Reddy (wk), S Hussain, Madha Deepak

BZW Playing XI

No injury updates

Munnangi Abhinav, R Bhui (c), P Avinash, K Mahdeep Kumar, Kokkiligadda Kumar, Jagdish Rami Reddy, N Sathish, Shoaib Md Khan, Marella Mahima Kumar (wk), M Harshavardhan, G Manish

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Reddy

M Reddy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Harshavardhan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Bhui

P Manohar and R Bhui are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Abhinav played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Sudharsian

K Kumar and K Sudharsian are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Durga Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Stephen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Akhil and C Stephen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Pramod is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CSR vs BZW match captain and vice-captain choices

K Kumar

K Kumar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy.

R Bhui

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Bhui as he will bat in the top order and may bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CSR vs BZW, Match 1

K Kumar

C Stephen

R Bhui

K Sudharsian

S Akhil

Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Reddy

Batters: P Manohar, R Bhui, M Abhinav, S Rasheed

All-rounders: E Dharani, K Sudharsian, K Kumar, J Durga Kumar

Bowlers: C Stephen, S Akhil

Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Reddy

Batters: P Manohar, R Bhui, M Abhinav, S Rasheed

All-rounders: K Sudharsian, K Kumar

Bowlers: C Stephen, S Akhil, L Mohan, Y Pramod