CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for APL T20, Qualifier 1

The Coastal Riders (CSR) will lock horns with Bezawada Tigers (BZW) in the Qualifier 1 of the Andhra Premier League (APL) T20 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday, July 15.

The Coastal Riders finished the league stage atop the points table, having won three out of their five matches. The Bezawada Tigers, on the other hand, finished just below their opponents in the standings, winning two out of their five games.

CSR vs BZW Probable Playing 11 Today

CSR XI

CR Gnaneshwar (C), Manyala Pranith, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (WK), B Munish Varma, Pinninti Tapaswi, Sirla Srinivas, Maddila Vardhan, Siraparapu Ashish, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay.

BZW XI

Ricky Bhui (C), Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maddala A Praneeth (WK), KP Sai Rahul, Jagdish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Sai Teja.

Match Details

CSR vs BZW, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 15th July 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has generally supported the bowlers, with the batters having to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 134 runs.

Today’s CSR vs BZW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mittal Lekhaz Reddy: Reddy has scored 109 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 136.25. He could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Pyla Avinash: Avinash has scored 117 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 136.05. He is a quality batter who would love to maintain his form against the Coastal Riders.

Maheep Kumar: Kumar has been in decent touch lately, scoring 98 runs at a strike rate of 132.43 in four matches. He is a reliable batter who is expected to play another match-winning knock on Friday.

All-rounders

Ricky Bhui: Ricky has claimed two wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.67, while also managing to score 55 runs.

Pinninti Tapaswi: Pinninti Tapaswi has scored 68 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 154.55. He has also taken three wickets. He is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a game.

Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen: Stephen will lead the Coastal Riders' bowling attack on Friday. He has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.78 in five matches.

Bandaru Ayyappa: Ayyappa has managed to scalp five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.42. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CSR vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

Cheepurapalli Stephen (CSR) - 233 points

Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (CSR) - 216 points

Pinninti Tapaswi (CSR) - 208 points

Bandaru Ayyappa (BZW) - 203 points

Pyla Avinash (BZW) - 197 points

Important Stats for CSR vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

Cheepurapalli Stephen: 7 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.78

Mitta Lekhaz Reddy: 109 runs in 5 matches; SR - 136.25

Pinninti Tapaswi: 68 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 154.55 and ER - 8.25

Bandaru Ayyappa: 5 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.42

Pyla Avinash: 117 runs in 4 matches; SR - 136.05.

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction Today (APL T20)

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction - APL T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Pyla Avinash, Maheep Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Bandaru Ayyappa, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul

Captain: Ricky Bhui. Vice-captain: Pinninti Tapaswi.

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Prediction - APL T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maddala A Praneet, Bodapati Sumanth, Sirla Srinivas, B Munish Varma, Lalith Mohan, Siraparapu Ashish, CR Gnaneshwar, Ricky Bhui, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Captain: Pinninti Tapaswi. Vice-captain: Ricky Bhui.

