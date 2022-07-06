CSR vs GOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 1

The Coastal Riders (CSR) will take on the Godavari Titans (GOD) in the first match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League on Wednesday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Both teams are the strongest contenders for the trophy as they have a lot of experienced and in-form players. They will be playing their first match of the tournament and will look forward to winning it.

The Godavari Titans will give it their all to win the match and take the lead in the tournament, but the Coastal Riders are expected to win the match.

CSR vs GOD Probable Playing XI

CSR Playing XI

Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk), Sirla Srinivas, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar (c), Pinninti Tapaswi, Pranith Manyala, Shaik Jani Basha, Y Teja Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Siraparapu Ashish, Bhupathiraju Munish Verma

GOD Playing XI

M Vamsi (wk), Dheeraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Y Sandeep, KV Sasikanth (c), Garimella Teja, Yadla Girish Vasu, SK Ismail, Dinesh Chandra, Poda Yashwanth, Hemanth Reddy

Match Details

CSR vs GOD, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 1

Date and Time: July 06, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The third T20I of the five-match series between South Africa and India took place at the same venue. The Indian team scored 179 runs while batting first, which suggests that the surface may have more than enough for the hitters despite losing five wickets in the process.

But in the second half, everything shifted radically as South Africa could only muster 131 runs. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal's combined seven wickets suggest that slower bowlers may have an advantage in the second innings.

Teams are likely to prefer batting first on this wicket.

CSR vs GOD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Reddy, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. M Vamsi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

C Rajan and N Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Manyala is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S Basha and K Sasikanth are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Reddy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ismail and C Stephen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Reddy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans Dream11 prediction team

C Rajan (CSR)

K Sasikanth (GOD)

S Basha (CSR)

Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Andhra Premier League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Reddy, C Rajan, N Kumar, P Tapaswi, K Sasikanth, Y Reddy, G Teja, S Basha, H Reddy, S Ismail, C Stephen

Captain: K Sasikanth Vice Captain: C Rajan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Reddy, C Rajan, N Kumar, P Manyala, K Sasikanth, Y Reddy, S Basha, H Reddy, D Chandra, S Ismail, C Stephen

Captain: K Sasikanth Vice Captain: S Basha

