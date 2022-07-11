CSR vs VZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Shriram Andra Premier League, Match 12

The Coastal Riders (CSR) will be up against the Vizag Warriors (VZW) in the 12th match of the Shriram Andra Premier League at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

the Coastal Riders have won only one out of their three Andra Premier League matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They defeated the Uttarandhra Lions by six wickets in their last match.

The Vizag Warriors, on the other hand, have won two out of their three Andra Premier League matches and are currently second in the points table. They won their last match against the Uttarandhra Lions by four wickets.

CSR vs VZW Probable Playing 11 Today

CSR XI

CR Gnaneshwar (C), Manyala Pranith, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (WK), B Munish Varma, Pinninti Tapaswi, Sirla Srinivas, Maddila Vardhan, Siraparapu Ashish, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay.

VZW XI

Ashwin Hebbar (C), Karan Shinde, Uppara Girinath (WK), Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Midde Anjaneyulu, Pathuri P Manohar, Karthik Raman, Vinukonda Venu, Chennu Siddhardha.

Match Details

CSR vs VZW, Shriram Andra Premier League, Match 12

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s CSR vs VZW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mitta Lekhaz Reddy: Reddy is currently the leading run-scorer for the Coastal Riders with 76 runs in three matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Jyothi Sai Krishna: Sai has scored 52 runs in three matches. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Manyala Pranith: Pranith has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side this season. He has scored 58 runs, including the highest score of 27 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Ashwin Hebbar: Hebbar is currently the leading run-scorer for the Vizag Warriors with 125 runs in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Pinninti Tapaswi: Tapaswi has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has scored 61 runs and also picked up two wickets in his three outings.

Bowlers

Harishankar Reddy: Reddy has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, scalping five wickets in three innings. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Coastal Riders.

Vinukonda Venu: Venu has scored 10 runs and also picked up two wickets in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CSR vs VZW Dream11 prediction team

Ashwin Hebbar (VZW) - 196 points

Pinninti Tapaswi (CSR) - 167 points

Midde Anjaneyulu (VZW) - 164 points

Harishankar Reddy (CSR) - 162 points

Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (CSR) - 140 points

Important Stats for CSR vs VZW Dream11 prediction team

Ashwin Hebbar: 125 runs in three matches

Pinninti Tapaswi: 61 runs and two wickets in three matches

Midde Anjaneyulu: Four wickets in two matches

Harishankar Reddy: Seven runs and five wickets in three matches

Mitta Lekhaz Reddy: 76 runs in three matches

CSR vs VZW Dream11 Prediction Today

CSR vs VZW Dream11 Prediction - Shriram Andra Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Uppara Girinath, Jyothi Sai Krishna, CR Gnaneshwar, Manyala Pranith, Ashwin Hebbar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Pathuri P Manohar, Chennu Siddhardha, Naren Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy.

Captain: Ashwin Hebbar. Vice-captain: Pinninti Tapaswi.

CSR vs VZW Dream11 Prediction - Shriram Andra Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitta Lekhaz Reddy, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Sirla Srinivas, CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Pathuri P Manohar, Naren Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Vinukonda Venu.

Captain: Pinninti Tapaswi. Vice-captain: Pathuri P Manohar.

