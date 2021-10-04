CT vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Match 5

The Chitwan Tigers (CT) will be up against the Bhairahawa Gladiators (BG) in the rescheduled fifth match of the Everest Premier League T20 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday.

The Chitwan Tigers are comfortably perched atop the points table with four wins from as many matches. The Tigers beat the Lalitpur Patriots by five wickets in their last game. Bhairahawa Gladiators, on the other hand, are currently third in the standings with a win, a no-result and a draw. The Gladiators' last match against Kathmandu Kings XI was abandoned due to rain.

CT vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

CT XI

Sompal Kami (C), Dilip Nath, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Khadak Bohara, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh, Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Ishan Pandey, Rajesh Pulami.

BG XI

Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Upul Tharanga (WK), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta.

Match Details

CT vs BG, Match 5, Everest Premier League T20

Date and Time: 4th October 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to be wary of the lines and lengths. Bowling first should be the preferred option as the majority of the Everest Premier League T20 matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 147 runs.

Today’s CT vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad's ability to score runs at a healthy strike rate makes him a lock pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 116 runs in four Everest Premier League T20 matches.

Batsmen

Bhim Sharki: Sharki is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 117 runs in four matches.

Tamim Iqbal: Iqbal is an explosive batter who can single-handedly win games for his side. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

All-rounders

Karim Janat: Janat can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Monday. He has scored 41 runs while picking up six wickets in four outings.

Aarif Sheikh: Sheikh has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 28 runs and picked up four wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Kamal Singh: Singh has bowled exceptionally well this season. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Everest Premier League T20 with eight wickets in four matches.

Sompal Kami: Kami has picked up three wickets in four matches he has played this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in CT vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Karim Janat (CT) – 287 points

Kamal Singh (CT) – 279 points

Sagar Dhakal (CT) – 209 points

Mohammad Shahzad (CT) – 193 points

Abinash Bohara (BG) – 183 points

Important Stats for CT vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Kamal Singh: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER – 6.75

Sagar Dhakal: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER – 5.06

Karim Janat: 41 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 110.81 and ER – 6.16

Mohammad Shahzad: 101 runs in 3 matches; SR – 118.36

Upul Tharanga: 116 runs in 4 matches; SR – 127.84

CT vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Everest Premier League)

CT vs BG Dream11 Prediction – Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Upul Tharanga, Bhim Sharki, Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Karim Janat, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Kamal Singh, Abinash Bohara, Dhammika Prasad.

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad.

CT vs BG Dream11 Prediction – Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Upul Tharanga, Bhim Sharki, Ishan Pandey, Tamim Iqbal, Karim Janat, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Durgesh Gupta.

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

