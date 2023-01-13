CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the SA20 2023 will see MI Cape Town (CT) take on Durban's Super Giants (DUR) at Newlands, Cape Town on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction.

MI Cape Town started SA20 with an emphatic performance, with Dewald Brevis and Jofra Archer impressing with the bat and ball, respectively. Although they will likely be without Liam Livingstone in the game, MI Cape Town will welcome Kagiso Rabada into the side, adding more firepower to the bowling front.

As for their opponents, Durban's Super Giants fell short in their opening encounter despite Quinton de Kock's best efforts. While they will start as underdogs, the Super Giants have a well-balanced squad capable of taking the attack to any opposition.

With both teams eyeing a big win, an intriguing game beckons at Newlands.

CT vs DUR Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 5

MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants will lock horns in the fifth match of SA20 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CT vs DUR, SA20 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: 12th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

CT vs DUR pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 5

Although the previous game saw 295 runs being scored, the pitch at Newlands should be a good one to bat on. The new-ball bowlers should get some help early on, with the previous game seeing Jofra Archer and Sam Curran use the swing on offer to good effect. The pitch was a touch on the slower side with spinners likely to play a part as well. Chasing could be the preferred option with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 142

2nd-innings score: 143

CT vs DUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen and Olly Stone/Jofra Archer.

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Super Giants.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Keemo Paul/Junior Dala and Reece Topley

CT vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (78 off 52 in the previous match)

Quinton de Kock was the standout batter for the Super Giants in their previous game, scoring 78 runs off 52 balls. While De Kock is known for his big-scoring exploits, he also has a strike rate of 140 at Newlands. Given his recent form, De Kock is a must-have in your CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dewald Brevis (70 off 41 in the previous match)

Dewald Brevis was the star of the show in MI Cape Town's win over the Paarl Royals, scoring 70 runs off just 41 balls. He looked in brilliant touch against both pace and spin, scoring runs at a fair rate as well. Given the conditions on offer, Brevis could be backed to fare well your CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (35 T20Is, 158 runs, 41 wickets)

Sam Curran is one of the best all-rounders in the world with a T20 batting and bowling strike rate of 135.52 and 18.3, respectively. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring a quickfire 20 in the top order. With Curran capable of picking wickets at the death as well, he is a must-have in your CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Keshav Maharaj (1/23 in the previous match)

Keshav Maharaj had a good outing in the previous game, churning figures of one for 23. He is a brilliant left-arm spinner with a T20I economy of 7.22 holding him in good stead. With conditions looking helpful for spinners in the previous game at Newlands, Maharaj could be a decent addition to your CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs DUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen did not get a chance to showcase his talents in the previous game. However, Rassie is one of the best batters that South Africa has to offer with a T20I average of 36 and a strike rate of 128.73. With van der Dussen capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius is another experienced campaigner who has played a lot of T20 cricket. Pretorius struck at 164.15 with the bat in T20Is but is better known for his bowling abilities. With the conditions suiting his skill set, Pretorius is a good captaincy pick for your CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rassie van der Dussen 1044 runs in 41 T20Is Rashid Khan 0/28 in the previous match Sam Curran 20(16) & 0/23 in the previous match Quinton de Kock 78(52) in the previous match Keshav Maharaj 1/23 in the previous match

CT vs DUR match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 5

Although Jason Holder didn't bowl his full quota of four overs, he did pick up a wicket and helped stem the run flow to an extent. He is an experienced campaigner capable of holding his own with the new ball and in the death overs. With Holder also adding value with the bat, he could be a brilliant pick for your CT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (vc), Jason Holder, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Sam Curran (vc), Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan

