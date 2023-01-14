CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the SA20 2023 will see MI Cape Town (CT) take on Joburg Super Kings (JOH) at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction.

MI Cape Town are the early favorites to go all the way given their strong overseas roster featuring captain Rashid Khan. They started their season with a fine win over the Paarl Royals and will be keen to continue their form in front of their home crowd.

As for the Joburg Super Kings, they also had a good start to their SA20 campaign. with Donavon Ferreira stepping up with the bat and ball. Although they will start as underdogs, the Super Kings have an experienced roster capable of holding their own against any opponent.

With both teams keen to get one over, an entertaining game is on the cards in Cape Town.

CT vs JOH Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 7

MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in the seventh match of SA20 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CT vs JOH, SA20 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

CT vs JOH pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 7

The pitch at Newlands is expected to be a good one to bat on despite the opening SA20 game at the venue seeing only 285 runs being scored. New-ball bowlers have generally received help early on, with batting being relatively easier in the middle and death overs. There could be some extra bounce on offer for the spinners, who will have to vary their lengths accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss given the record at Newlands.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 142

2nd-innings score: 143

CT vs JOH probable playing 11s for today’s match

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen and Olly Stone/Jofra Archer.

Joburg Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory/Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, George Garton, Aaron Phangiso and Lizaad Williams.

CT vs JOH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Donavon Ferreira (2 matches, 84 runs, Average: 42.00)

Donavon Ferreira has been in decent form for the Joburg Super Kings with 84 runs in two matches. He started the season in fine fashion with an 82-run knock against the Super Giants. With Ferreira adding value with the ball as well, he is a top pick for your CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rassie van der Dussen (41 T20Is, 1044 runs, SR: 128.73)

Rassie van der Dussen has not hit the ground running this season with only nine runs in two matches. The South African batter is quite experienced with 1044 runs at a strike rate of 128.73 in T20Is. With Van der Dussen due for a big score in the SA20, he is a must-have in your CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (35 T20Is, 158 runs, 41 wickets)

Sam Curran is another MICT player who has not had the best of starts to his SA20 stint. Curran has 20 runs in two matches and has not done much with the ball as well. However, Curran has been used in the middle order and can prove to be lethal in the death overs, making him a top pick for your CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (2/30 vs Paarl Royals)

Alzarri Joseph has been the standout pacer for the Super Kings this season, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of less than seven. He is known to generate high pace and is capable of nailing his yorkers in death overs. Given his recent form, Joseph is a must-have in your CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen is a talented batter who can play both pace and spin well. He has 1044 runs in 41 T20Is and has played in the IPL as well. With Van der Dussen having a decent record in Cape Town as well, he could be a viable pick in your CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has 41 runs in two matches in SA20 despite batting at No. 3. The JSK captain has looked good out in the middle despite not going on to play a big knock. With Du Plessis having a lot of experience to fall back on, he can be backed as a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rassie van der Dussen 1044 runs in 41 T20Is Rashid Khan 122 wickets in 74 T20Is Sam Curran 20(16) & 0/23 vs Paarl Royals Faf du Plessis 41 runs in 2 matches Alzarri Joseph 2/30 vs Durban's Super Giants

CT vs JOH match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 7

Despite not getting a start in either of the two games so far, Janneman Malan is an extremely talented batter. He strikes at over 130 in this format and also has international experience under his belt. If he is able to find his groove early on, Malan could be a brilliant addition to your CT vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction, click here!

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis (vc), Janneman Malan, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen (c)

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: George Garton, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Jofra Archer

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Janneman Malan (c), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounder: Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Kagiso Rabada

Poll : 0 votes