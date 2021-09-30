CT vs KK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Match 9

The Chitwan Tigers will be up against Kathmandu Kings XI in the ninth match of the Everest Premier League T20 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.

The Chitwan Tigers will be delighted with their performance in their opening game where they beat Biratnagar Warriors by two wickets. The Tigers are currently placed at the fourth spot in the Everest Premier League T20 points table. The Kathmandu Kings XI, on the other hand, also started their campaign on a high note registering a seven-wicket victory over the Lalitpur Patriots. The Rhinos are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table with a win and no result from their two matches.

CT vs KK Probable Playing 11 Today

CT XI

Sompal Kami (C), Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Karim Janat, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal.

KK XI

Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Subash Khakurel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Shahid Afridi, Gulsan Jha.

Match Details

CT vs KK, Match 9

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting the gears. Bowling first must be a preferred option at this venue as all the four Everest Premier League T20 matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first innings score at this venue is 172 runs.

Today’s CT vs KK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz was in great touch with the bat in the last match against the Lalitpur Patriots where he scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 163.88. He could also play a big knock on Thursday.

Batsmen

Bhim Sharki: Sharki is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He scored 30 runs at a strike rate of close to 273 in the only match he played this season.

Ishan Pandey: Pandey is a top-quality batsman who can single-handedly win games for his side. Although he didn't perform well in the last match, he can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ryan Burl: Burl has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 73 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 214.70 and picked up two wickets as well.

Karim Janat: Janat can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 19 runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in his two outings.

Bowlers

Jitendra Mukhiya: Mukhiya bowled exceptionally well in the last match against the Lalitpur Patriots, wherein he scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his side this season.

Sompal Kami: Kami picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in the only match he has played this season. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CT vs KK Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Burl (KK) - 170 points

Jitendra Mukhiya (KK) - 118 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KK) - 103 points

Karim Janat (CT) - 100 points

Sompal Kami (CT) - 73 points

Important Stats for CT vs KK Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Burl: 73 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 214.70 and ER - 5.00

Karim Janat: 19 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 105.55 and ER - 8.00

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 59 runs in 1 match; SR - 163.88

Jitendra Mukhiya: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.50

Sompal Kami: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.50

CT vs KK Dream11 Prediction Today

CT vs KK Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ishan Pandey, Bhim Sharki, Amit Shrestha, Shahid Afridi, Ryan Burl, Karim Janat, Sompal Kami, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

CT vs KK Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Ishan Pandey, Bhim Sharki, Amit Shrestha, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ryan Burl, Karim Janat, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Airee.

Captain: Ryan Burl. Vice-Captain: Karim Janat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar