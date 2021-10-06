CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Qualifier 1 

The Chitwan Tigers will take on the Pokhara Rhinos in the first qualifier of the Everest Premier League T20 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday.

The Chitwan Tigers finished the group stage as table-toppers, having won four out of their five Everest Premier League T20 matches. They lost their last match against the Bhairahawa Gladiators by six wickets. The Pokhara Rhinos, on the other hand, have won three out of their five group stage matches and thereby finished second in the points table. They beat Kathmandu Kings XI by 14 runs in their last Everest Premier League T20 match.

CT vs PR Probable Playing 11 Today

CT XI

Dilip Nath (C & WK), Mohammad Shahzad, Khadak Bohara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Bhim Sharki, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh, Karim Janat, Dev Khanal, Rajesh Pulami, Sompal Kami.

PR XI

Binod Bhandari (C & WK), Sushan Bhari, Bikram Sob, Lokesh Bam, Rit Gautam, Bibek Yadav, Kishore Mahato, Nandan Yadav, Richard Levi, Sahan Arachchige, Asela Gunaratne.

Match Details

CT vs PR, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 6th October 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground has been more supportive of the batters in the Everest Premier League T20. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to survive on this wicket. The average first innings score in the last two matches played at this venue is 173 runs.

Today’s CT vs PR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He is the leading run-scorer for the Chitwan Tigers with 148 runs this season.

Batters

Bhim Sharki: Sharki has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side this ongoing season. He has scored 133 runs in five matches he played this season.

Richard Levi: Levi has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 152.50 in five matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for the Pokhara Rhinos in the Everest Premier League T20.

All-rounders

Karim Janat: Janat has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 76 runs while picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.42 in five matches.

Bibek Yadav: Yadav can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 110 runs and also picked up four wickets this season.

Bowlers

Sagar Dhakal: Dhakal has bowled pretty well so far this season. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.73 in his five outings.

Bikram Sob: Sob has picked up six wickets, including his best figures of 2/11 in five matches he played this season. He can pick wickets at regular intervals and can be a good budget for your fantasy team.

Top 5 Best Players to Pick in CT vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Karim Janat (CT) - 393 points

Sagar Dhakal (CT) - 319 points

Kamal Singh (CT) - 294 points

Bibek Yadav (PR) - 268 points

Bhim Sharki (CT) - 263 points

Important Stats for CT vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Karim Janat: 76 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 102.70 and ER - 6.42

Bibek Yadav: 110 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 123.59 and ER - 8.66

Kamal Singh: 31 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 155.00 and ER - 6.69

Richard Levi: 122 runs in 5 matches; SR - 152.50

Sagar Dhakal: 9 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 5.73

CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today

CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Richard Levi, Rajesh Pulami, Dev Khanal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Karim Janat, Asela Gunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh, Sagar Dhakal.

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-Captain: Richard Levi.

CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Richard Levi, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Karim Janat, Sahan Arachchige, Bibek Yadav, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh.

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-Captain: Karim Janat.

