CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League T20, Final

The Chitwan Tigers (CT) will lock horns with the Pokhara Rhinos (PR) in the final of the Everest Premier League T20 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

The Chitwan Tigers finished the league stage as table-toppers, having won four out of their five Everest Premier League T20 matches. The Pokhara Rhinos, on the other hand, managed to pick up three wins from their five matches and finished just below their opponents in the standings. The last time the two teams faced each other, the Tigers defeated the Rhinos convincingly by nine wickets.

CT vs PR Probable Playing 11 Today

CT XI

Sompal Kami (C), Bhim Sharki, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Karim Janat, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamal Singh, Sagar Dhakal, Shahab Alam, Hasim Ansari.

PR XI

Binod Bhandari (C & WK), Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sahan Arachchige, Asela Gunaratne, Bipin Rawal, Bibek Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Bikram Sob, Nandan Yadav, Kishore Mahato.

Match Details

CT vs PR, Final, Everest Premier League T20

Date and Time: 9th October 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the pacers are expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last two out of the three matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score of the last three games played on this ground is 125 runs.

Today’s CT vs PR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team. He has scored 196 runs in six Everest Premier League T20 matches at a strike rate of 132.43.

Batters

Bhim Sharki: Sharki has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Chitwan Tigers. He has amassed 133 runs while also picking up a wicket in six matches.

Richard Levi: Levi has scored 155 runs at a strike rate of 150-plus in seven matches. He is an explosive batter who could score some crucial runs for his team in the Everest Premier League T20 final on Saturday.

All-rounders

Karim Janat: Janat has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has picked up nine wickets while also scoring 80 runs in six outings.

Sahan Arachchige: Arachchige can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the summit clash. He has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 126.54 and also picked up four wickets in five Everest Premier League T20 matches.

Bowlers

Sagar Dhakal: Dhakal has bowled exceptionally well this season. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Chitwan Tigers with 13 wickets in six Everest Premier League T20 matches.

Kamal Singh: Singh has scalped eight wickets, including his best figures of 3/11, in the Everest Premier League T20. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 Best Players to Pick in CT vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Sagar Dhakal (CT) - 461 points

Karim Janat (CT) - 433 points

Sahan Arachchige (PR) - 352 points

Mohammad Shahzad (CT) - 323 points

Kamal Singh (CT) - 304 points

Important Stats for CT vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Shahzad: 196 runs in 6 matches; SR - 132.43

Sahan Arachchige: 143 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 126.54 and ER - 6.36

Karim Janat: 80 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 106.66 and ER - 6.23

Richard Levi: 155 runs in 7 matches; SR - 150.48

Sagar Dhakal: 13 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 5.34

CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today (Everest Premier League T20)

CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction – Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Richard Levi, Bhim Sharki, Rit Gautam, Seekkuge Prasanna, Karim Janat, Asela Gunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Shahab Alam.

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Sahan Arachchige.

CT vs PR Dream11 Prediction – Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Richard Levi, Rajesh Pulami, Rit Gautam, Seekkuge Prasanna, Karim Janat, Sahan Arachchige, Bibek Yadav, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh.

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar