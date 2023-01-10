CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 1

The first match of the SA20 2023 will see MI Cape Town (CT) take on the Paarl Royals (PRL) at Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction.

MI Cape Town will start SA20 as the clear favorites with bonafide T20 superstars Rashid Khan and Sam Curran in their ranks. They have a well-balanced side with Jofra Archer also in line for a return from injury. The Paarl Royals, meanwhile, have a top-heavy side with Jos Buttler and Jason Roy headlining the roster. They also boast a well-rounded bowling attack, with Tabraiz Shamsi being the key. With both teams keen to start their season on the right note, a cracker of a contest beckons at Newlands.

CT vs PRL Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 1

MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals will lock horns in the first match of SA20 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CT vs PRL, SA20 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: 10th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

CT vs PRL pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 1

A high-scoring game is expected at Newlands with the average first-innings total over the last five T20Is being 178. While spin should come into play in the middle overs, pace will hold the key, accounting for 65 percent of the wickets over the last five T20Is. There should be help available with the new ball, with almost 25 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs. Chasing could be the preferred choice with the record also favoring it.

Record at Newlands in the last five T20Is at Newlands

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 178

2nd-innings score: 158

CT vs PRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Grant Roelofsen, Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen and Odean Smith/Jofra Archer.

Paarl Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas/Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

CT vs PRL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (103 T20Is, 2602 runs, Average: 34.69)

Jos Buttler is one of the best T20 batters in the world and has been in good form of late. He scored 225 runs in six matches in the T20 World Cup, averaging 45 at the top of the order. With a T20 strike rate of 145.38, Buttler stands out as the top pick for your CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rassie van der Dussen (41 T20Is, 1044 runs, Average: 36.00)

Rassie van der Dussen is one of the most prominent names on the South African domestic circuit. He has a T20I average and a strike rate of 36 and 128.73, respectively. He is an able player against both pace and spin, making him a good addition to your CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (35 T20Is, 158 runs, 41 wickets)

Sam Curran has had a whirlwind couple of months, earning a massive IPL contract and winning the Player of the Tournament award in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He has 41 wickets in 35 T20Is at an average of 21.76, holding him in good stead. With Curran likely to bat at No. 6 for MI Cape Town, he is a must-have in your CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tabraiz Shamsi (59 T20Is, 73 wickets, Average: 21.00)

Tabraiz Shamsi is another proven performer in world cricket with 73 wickets in 59 T20Is. He averages 21.00 with the ball in T20Is and has a good record in South African conditions as well. With Shamsi in good form over the last year or so, he could be a fine pick for your CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs PRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best bowlers in this format with a T20 average of 22.47. He impressed in the Test series against Australia recently as well, holding him in good stead. Given his wicket-taking prowess in this format, Rabada is a viable captaincy pick in your CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

David Miller

David Miller was one of the standout batters last year, impressing for Gujarat Titans and the South African national team. The southpaw has a T20 strike rate of 139.1. With Miller likely to take up the floater's role in the side, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rassie van der Dussen 1044 runs in 41 T20Is Rashid Khan 122 wickets in 74 T20Is Kagiso Rabada 56 wickets in 54 T20Is David Miller 2149 runs in 111 T20Is Tabraiz Shamsi 73 wickets in 59 T20Is

CT vs PRL match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 1

Lungi Ngidi is a fine bowler with a T20I average and a bowling strike rate of 18.31 and 12.31, respectively. He is capable of generating some decent pace and has a brilliant slower ball to fall back on as well. Given the conditions, Ngidi could be a game-changing selection in your CT vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller (c), Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Corbin Bosch, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Ryan Rickelton

Batters: David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis

All-rounder: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (vc), Tabraiz Shamsi, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi

