CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 25

Canterbury Kings (CTB) will take on Auckland Aces (AA) in the 25th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The Canterbury Kings and Auckland Aces are yet to book their playoff berths and this could prove to be a pivotal fixture for both sides in that regard. Canterbury Kings have been on a roll, winning their last three games. With five wins from seven games, they are second in the table. Auckland Aces, meanwhile, will head into the match on the back of a one-wicket win over the Otago Volts. The Aces, who have won four games this season, lost the reverse fixture against Canterbury Kings.

CTB vs AA Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, William O’Rourke /Blake Coburn

AA XI

George Worker, Glenn Philipps, Mark Chapman, Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Match Details

CTB vs AA, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 25

Date and Time: 18th January, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The surface at the Hagley Oval in Chirstchurch has favored the batters in the Super Smash 2021-22. The last three matches played at the venue have all seen scores in excess of 170. The side winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s CTB vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher has been a vital batter for the Canterbury Kings. He has amassed 199 runs in seven Super Smash 2021-22 matches at an average of 49.75. and a strike rate of 153.07.

Batters

Chad Bowes is a responsible batter who will be looking to play an useful knock today. He has scored 183 runs in the tournament so far.

Mark Chapman, who is capable of scoring runs in all conditions, has piled up 154 runs in the Super Smash 2021-22. On the bowling front, he has managed to pick up a wicket.

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell’s return is expected to bolster the Canterbury Kings squad. He was destructive in the 2021 T20 World Cup and will look to play his part in the Super Smash 2021-22 as well.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson is a tremendous fast bowler in the T20 format. He’s a great wicket-taking option who has managed 12 scalps in the Super Smash 2021-22 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Lockie Ferguson (AA) – 438 points

Henry Shipley (CTB) – 409 points

Ed Nuttall (CTB) – 404 points

Matt Henry (CTB) – 393 points

Cam Fletcher (CTB) – 383 points

Important stats for CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Lockie Ferguson: 12 wickets

Ed Nuttall: 13 wickets

Matt Henry: 10 wickets

Cam Fletcher: 199 runs

Glenn Phillips: 67 runs and 3 wickets

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Super Smash 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Glenn Phillips, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Henry Shipley, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry

Captain: Henry Shipley. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson.

CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Super Smash 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Glenn Phillips, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Henry Shipley, Cole McConchie, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Ed Nuttall, Ben Lister

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Cole McConchie.

Edited by Samya Majumdar