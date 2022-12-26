CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Super Smash 2022 will see Canterbury Kings (CTB) squaring off against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, December 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Canterbury Kings won their last match against the Northern Knights by nine wickets. The Auckland Aces, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Super Smash 2022 tournament.

The Auckland Aces will give it their all to win the match, but the Canterbury Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CTB vs AA Match Details

The third match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on December 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs AA, Match 3

Date and Time: December 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

CTB vs AA Form Guide

CTB - W

AA - Will be playing their first match

CTB vs AA Probable Playing XI

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), 6. Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Ed Nuttall, Blake Coburn, Todd Astle

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Harrison, George Worker, William O'Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister

CTB vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Horne

B Horne is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Fletcher is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Chapman

C Bowes and M Chapman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Carter played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Shipley

R Harrison and H Shipley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C McConchie is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Nuttall

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ashok and E Nuttall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Astle is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CTB vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

H Shipley

H Shipley will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He took two wickets in the last match.

C Bowes

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Bowes as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 57 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for CTB vs AA, Match 3

M Chapman

C Bowes

H Shipley

E Nuttall

L Carter

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Horne

Batters: L Carter, M Chapman, C Bowes, R O Donnell, M Boyle

All-rounders: H Shipley, R Harrison

Bowlers: E Nuttall, A Ashok, T Astle

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Horne

Batters: L Carter, M Chapman, C Bowes

All-rounders: H Shipley, R Harrison

Bowlers: E Nuttall, A Ashok, T Astle, L Delport, A McKenzie

