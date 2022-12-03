CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 9

Canterbury Kings will lock horns with Auckland Aces in the ninth match of The Ford Trophy at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on December 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Canterbury Kings have won one out of their two matches and are second in the standings. They lost their last game against Northern Districts by eight wickets.

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table, failing to win either of their two matches. They lost their last match against Otago Volts by six wickets.

CTB vs AA Match Details

The ninth match of The Ford Trophy will be played at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Sunday, December 4. The match is set to take place at 03:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs AA, The Ford Trophy, Match 9

Date and Time: 4 December 2022, 03:30 am IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

CTB vs AA Pitch Report

The track at the Mainpower Oval is a balanced one. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. Meanwhile, the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots.

Three of the last five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (The Ford Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 172

Average second-innings score: 148

CTB vs AA Form Guide (The Ford Trophy)

CTB: W-L

AA: D-L

CTB vs AA probable playing 11s for today’s match

CTB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CTB Probable Playing 11

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Henry Nicholas, Ish Sodhi, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttall.

AA Injury/Team News

No major updates.

AA Probable Playing 11

SB Keene, George Worker, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, RD Harrison, Sean Solia, Ben Horne, Adithya Ashok, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Benjamin Lister.

CTB vs AA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (1 match, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 84.29)

Tom smashed 59 runs in the opening match. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Chad Bowes (2 matches, 88 runs, Strike Rate: 76.52)

Bowes has a wide range of shots and his power-hitting ability makes him a good pick for your fantasy team. He has amassed 88 runs in two matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Henry Shipley (2 matches, 36 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 81.82 and Economy Rate: 5.38)

Shipley is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say in this game’s proceedings. He has scored 36 runs while also scalping seven wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Adithya Ashok (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.24)

Ashok impressed everyone with his performance in the last match wherein he picked up two wickets. He would look to repeat the same on Sunday.

CTB vs AA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Henry Shipley

Henry Shipley is a dependable bet for the captaincy spot due to his consistent all-round performances.

Tom Latham

Latham is a world-renowned name for his hitting capabilities and would be keen to make his presence felt in this upcoming match.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Henry Shipley: 36 runs and 7 wickets from 2 matches

Tom Latham: 59 runs from 1 match

Ish Sodhi: 1 wicket from 1 match

Chad Bowes: 88 runs from 2 matches

Adithya Ashok: 2 wickets from 1 match

CTB vs AA match expert tips

Henry Shipley could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham.

Batters: George Worker, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls.

All-rounders: Henry Shipley.

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, William Somerville, Matt Henry, Adithya Ashok.

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham.

Batters: George Worker, Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls.

All-rounders: Henry Shipley, Cole McConchie.

Bowlers: William Somerville, Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister, Ed Nuttall.

