CTB vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – February 28th, 2021

Canterbury will take on Auckland Aces in the 30th match of the Ford Trophy 2020/21.

Both teams have fared decently in the tournament so far. Canterbury and Auckland Aces have three victories each, having played five times in the competition.

Auckland Aces won three games on the trot against Wellington and Central Stags. But they lost to Canterbury by a huge margin of 216 runs in their previous match.

The Aces would thus be eager to bounce back against the same opposition this time around.

Squads to choose from:

Canterbury

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken Mcclure, Tom Latham (wk), Cole Mcconchie (c), Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Theo Van Woerkom, Leo Carter

Auckland Aces

Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Bradley Rodden, Olly Pringle, Danru Ferns

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken Mcclure, Tom Latham (wk), Cole Mcconchie (c), Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Auckland Aces

Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Will O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Andrew Morrison (wk), Ryan Harrison, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Auckland Aces, Match 30

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Date and Time: 28th February 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track here seems to be detrimental for batting in the second innings. Hence, opting to bat first after winning the toss should be a wise decision. The average score on this ground is 208.

CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 tips for CTB vs AA

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Cole Briggs, Will O’Donnell, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ross ter Braak

Captain: Will O’Donnell, Vice-Captain: Henry Nicholls

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Will O’Donnell, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Robert O’Donnell, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Louis Delport, Ross ter Braak

Captain: Daryl Mitchell, Vice-Captain: Tom Latham