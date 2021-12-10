CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash T20, Match 5

The Canterbury Kings (CTB) will lock horns with Central Stags (CA) in the fifth match of the Super Smash T20 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

The Canterbury Kings fell 27 runs short in their opening game against the Wellington Firebirds. They are currently fifth in the Super Smash T20 points table. Central Stags, on the other hand, have won their first two matches and are currently placed atop the standings. They beat the Wellington Firebirds by 14 runs in their last Super Smash T20 match.

CTB vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Cole McConchie (C), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (WK), Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Matt Hay, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Edward Nuttall, Will Williams.

CS XI

Tom Bruce (C), Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (WK), Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance.

Match Details

CTB vs CS, Match 5, Super Smash T20

Date and Time: 10th December 2021, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Hagley Oval is a good one to bat on, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The first-innings score in the last Super Smash T20 match played at this venue was 177 runs.

Today’s CTB vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Cleaver has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, scoring 130 runs at a strike rate of 206-plus in his two outings.

Batters

Tom Bruce: Bruce has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Central Stags in the Super Smash T20. He has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 140.81 in two matches.

Chad Bowes: Bowes failed to perform with the bat in the only match he played, scoring only nine runs. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Josh Clarkson: Clarkson batted exceptionally well in the last match against Wellington Firebirds, scoring unbeaten 71 at an outstanding strike rate of 221.87. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Doug Bracewell: Bracewell has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/31, in two Super Smash T20 matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Bowlers

Edward Nuttall: Nuttall bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 7.75.

Seth Rance: Seth Rance has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in two Super Smash T20 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Dane Cleaver (CS) - 194 points

Seth Rance (CS) - 119 points

Tom Bruce (CS) - 113 points

Josh Clarkson (CS) - 112 points

Doug Bracewell (CS) - 89 points

Important Stats for CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Dane Cleaver: 130 runs in 2 matches; SR - 206.34

Josh Clarkson: 71 runs in 1 match; SR - 221.87

Edward Nuttall: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.75

Seth Rance: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.00

Will Williams: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 170.58

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash T20)

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Chad Bowes, Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, Todd Astle, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Seth Rance, Matt Henry, Will Williams.

Captain: Todd Astle. Vice-captain: Josh Clarkson.

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, Todd Astle, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Matt Henry, Edward Nuttall, Blair Tickner.

Captain: Josh Clarkson. Vice-captain: Chad Bowes.

