CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Canterbury Kings will take on Central Stags in the 19th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Friday, 11th February 2022 at the Mainpower Oval, Rangoira.

Canterbury Kings are currently in fifth spot with just one win and three losses in six matches. They are coming into this match on the back of a three-wicket defeat against Wellington Firebirds.

Meanwhile, Central Stags have been brilliant and are currently in top spot with three wins in five games. They haven't lost a match yet and are coming off a massive 200-run win over Otago in their previous game.

CTB vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Central Stags

Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Match 19

Date and Time: Friday, 11th February 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangoira

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mainpower Oval offers assistance to the pacers. There will be movement and bounce on offer for the seamers. The overcast conditions will be an added advantage for the fast bowlers at this venue.

Today’s CTB vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bayley Wiggins: Bayley has performed brilliantly so far this season. He has 80 runs to his name along with nine catches in just two games.

Batter

Will Young: Young is one of the most consistent batters for the Stags. He has scored 147 runs in two games, including one century.

Leo Carter: Leo Carter has been a reliable batter for the Kings. He has 173 runs to his name, including two half-centuries in four games.

All-rounders

Doug Bracewell: Brace has made vital contributions with both the bat and the ball. He has picked up six wickets and has scored 71 runs in three games.

Henry Shipley: Henry has performed well in both aspects of the game. He has scored 147 runs and also has three wickets to his name in four matches.

Bowlers

Seth Rance: Rance has been exceptional with the ball for the Stags. He has managed to grab eight wickets in three games while conceding at an economy of less than four.

Adam Milne: Milne is one of the best white-ball bowlers in New Zealand. In the previous game, he grabbed two wickets and scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 238.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Henry Shipley: 313 points

Seth Rance: 260 points

Doug Bracewell: 259 points

Leo Carter: 245 points

Adam Milne: 192 points

Important stats for CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Henry Shipley: Four matches, 147 runs, three wickets

Seth Rance: Three matches, eight wickets

Doug Bracewell: Three matches, 71 runs, six wickets

Leo Carter: Four matches, 173 runs

Adam Milne: Two matches, 50 runs, three wickets

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bayley Wiggins, Leo Carter, Will Young, Henry Shipley, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Adam Milne, Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry

Captain: Doug Bracewell Vice-Captain: Henry Shipley

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Leo Carter, Will Young, Henry Shipley, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Adam Milne, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Blair Tickner, Will Williams

Captain: Seth Rance Vice-Captain: Adam Milne

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee