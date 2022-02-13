CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 21

Canterbury Kings will take on Central Stags in the 21st Match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday, 13th February 2022 at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

The previous game between these two sides was unfortunately washed out due to rain. The Canterbury Kings are currently placed in fifth spot with just one win and three losses in seven games. In their previous match, they suffered a three-wicket defeat against the Wellington Firebirds.

Meanwhile, the Central Stags have performed admirably and sit in top spot with three wins in six games. They are the only team that is yet to lose a game and are coming off a massive 200-run win over Otago in their last outing.

CTB vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Central Stags

Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Match 21

Date and Time: Sunday, 13th February at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mainpower Oval has been a great one for the fast bowlers. The lateral movement and bounce from the surface will be a source of worry for the batters. The pacers will try to take full advantage of the overcast conditions.

Today’s CTB vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bayley Wiggins: Bayley has made a massive impact behind the stumps. He has scored 80 runs while also taking nine catches in just two games.

Batters

Will Young: Young is a dependable top-order batter for the Stags. He has 147 runs under his belt in two games, including one century.

Leo Carter: Leo Carter is known for his consistency with the bat. He has scored 173 runs, including two half-centuries in four games.

All-rounders

Doug Bracewell: Bracewell has played the role of a bowling all-rounder brilliantly. He has grabbed six wickets and has scored 71 runs in three games.

Henry Shipley: Henry has made valuable contributions to both departments. He has 147 runs to his name along with three wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Seth Rance: Rance has been the leading bowler for his side. He has picked up eight wickets in three games while conceding at an economy of less than four.

Adam Milne: Milne has troubled the batters with his express pace while also contributing with the bat. In the previous game, he grabbed two wickets and scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 238.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Henry Shipley: 313 points

Seth Rance: 260 points

Doug Bracewell: 259 points

Leo Carter: 245 points

Adam Milne: 192 points

Important stats for CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Henry Shipley: Four matches, 147 runs, three wickets

Seth Rance: Three matches, eight wickets

Doug Bracewell: Three matches, 71 runs, six wickets

Leo Carter: Four matches, 173 runs

Adam Milne: Two matches, 50 runs, three wickets

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

CTB vs CS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bayley Wiggins, Leo Carter, Will Young, Henry Shipley, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Adam Milne, Tom Latham, Ken McClure, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Captain: Doug Bracewell Vice-Captain: Adam Milne

CTB vs CS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Leo Carter, Will Young, Henry Shipley, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Adam Milne, Chad Bowes, Ross Taylor, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Henry Shipley Vice-Captain: Seth Rance

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee