CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Final

The Final match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see thr Canterbury Kings (CTB) squaring off against the Central Stags (CS) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, February 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Central Stags have won six of their ten group stage matches. They won their last match against the Auckland Aces by five wickets. The Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, won four of their ten group stage matches. They won the Eliminator match against the Northern Districts by seven wickets.

The two teams have played 36 head-to-head matches. The Central Stags won a total of 15 head-to-head matches, while the Canterbury Kings were victorious in 17 matches. Four matches were abandoned due to rain.

CTB vs CS Match Details

The Final match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on February 2 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to begin at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs CS, Final Match

Date and Time: 2 February 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Northern Districts and Canterbury Kings, where a total of 221 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CTB vs CS Form Guide

CTB - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

CS - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

CTB vs CS Probable Playing XI

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie ©, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, William O’Rourke

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Tom Bruce ©, William Clark, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Toby Findlay, Dane Cleaver

CTB vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 238 runs in the last 10 matches. Dane Cleaver is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Tom Bruce

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Bruce are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Bruce is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 321 runs in the last eight matches. Matt Boyle is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Cole McConchie

Cole McConchie and Zak Foulkes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. McConchie will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 164 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last ten matches. Brett Randell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Matt Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blair Tickner and Matt Henry. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Henry has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 11 wickets and smashed 18 runs in the last four matches. Henry Shipley is another good bowler for today's match.

CTB vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Cole McConchie

Cole McConchie is the most crucial pick from Canterbury Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 164 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last ten matches.

Matt Henry

Henry Shipley is another crucial pick from the Canterbury Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 11 wickets and smashed 18 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CTB vs CS, Final Match

Daryl Mitchell

Matt Henry

Tom Bruce

Cole McConchie

Henry Shipley

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Bowes

Batters: M Boyle, T Bruce, D Mitchell

All-rounders: C McConchie, Z Foulkes, B Randell

Bowlers: M Henry, H Shipley, B Tickner, K Jamieson

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Cleaver

Batters: M Boyle, T Bruce, D Mitchell, J Boyle, W Young

All-rounders: C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: M Henry, H Shipley, B Tickner

