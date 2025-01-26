CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 26

The 26th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Canterbury Kings (CTB) squaring off against Central Stags (CS) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, January 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Central Stags have won five of their last eight matches. Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, won three of their last eight matches. These two teams recently played the 17th match, which was won by Central Stags by 15 runs.

These two teams have played 35 head-to-head matches. Central Stags won a total of 15 head-to-head matches while Canterbury Kings were victorious in 17 matches. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

CTB vs CS Match Details

The 26th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs CS, 26th Match

Date and Time: January 26, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

CTB vs CS Form Guide

CTB - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

CS - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

CTB vs CS Probable Playing XI

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie ©, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, William O’Rourke

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Tom Bruce ©, William Clark, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Toby Findlay, Dane Cleaver

CTB vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 197 runs in the last eight matches. Tom Latham is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Tom Bruce

Will Young and Tom Bruce are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Will Young is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He smashed 50 runs in the match against Otago Volts. Matt Boyle is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Zak Foulkes

Angus Schaw and Zak Foulkes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Zak Foulkes will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 44 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last six matches. Cole McConchie is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Matt Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blair Tickner and Matt Henry. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Matt Henry has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken eight wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last two matches. Ish Sodhi is another good bowler for today's match.

CTB vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Cole McConchie

Cole McConchie is the most crucial pick from Canterbury Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 159 runs and taken six wickets in the last eight matches.

Matt Henry

Henry Shipley is another crucial pick from the Canterbury Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 17 runs and taken eight wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CTB vs CS, 26th Match

Matt Boyle

Matt Henry

Zak Foukes

Cole McConchie

Will Young

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Bowes

Batters: M Boyle, J Boyle, W Young, T Bruce, D Mitchell

All-rounders: C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: M Henry, I Sodhi, B Tickner

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Bowes, T Latham

Batters: M Boyle, J Boyle, W Young, T Bruce

All-rounders: C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: M Henry, J Lennox, B Tickner

